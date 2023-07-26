This is a freshly restored 1982 Toyota Pickup SR5, known as the Toyota Hilux in many regions, and one of the final generations of the iconic pickup truck with a live front axle – before the model series switched to an independent front end in 1984.

In 2022 this SR5 was repainted in blue and white with yellow and orange graphics, the engine was rebuilt, and the suspension and brakes were all overhauled. It’s now being offered for sale in gleaming condition out of Reno, Nevada.

Fats Facts – The Toyota Pickup SR5

The Toyota Pickup was introduced back in 1968 as a small, rear wheel drive pickup truck destined to compete with the likes of the Datsun Truck in the lowest and most affordable section of the North American market.

Toyota would develop the Pickup, which was also named the Pickup Truck and Hilux at various times and in various regions. It’s best known now globally as the Toyota Hilux.

The most famous Hilux in popular culture was almost certainly the black 1985 model featured in the “Back To The Future” film trilogy. This truck has been credited with turning the Hilux into a desirable vehicle, rather than just a workhorse pickup truck.

The Toyota Hilux SR5 package was first offered as an upscale trim option on the second generation version of the truck in 1972, the name stands for “Sport Rally 5-Speed.”

The SR5 package was offered again on the third generation of the Hilux, this would also be the first generation of the truck to get an optional four-wheel drive system and updated styling that continues to influence the design of new Toyota trucks today.

The Arrival Of The Hilux

In 1968, Toyota introduced the Hilux, a compact and affordable pickup truck initially available only in rear-wheel drive. It was designed to compete with the Datsun Truck, targeting the lower end of the pickup truck market.

The second generation Hilux arrived in 1972, refining the original concept but still offering only rear-wheel drive. A significant milestone came in 1978 with the third generation version. This model established the DNA for all future Hiluxes, featuring optional four-wheel drive, improved ground clearance, and a more modern design that would form the foundation of all Hilux designs going forwards.

For the 1984 model year, the fourth generation Hilux was unveiled and it would become an icon in its own right due to its appearance in all three Back To The Future movies, playing a pivotal role in various timelines. The truck’s popularity soared to the extent that a company emerged solely to produce replicas of the Marty McFly Hilux for fans of the films.

Interestingly, the name “Hilux” initially seemed like a misnomer, as the trucks were not “High Luxury” in any sense of the term. However, over the decades, they evolved to better suit the name by offering an array of formerly unheard-of luxuries such as power steering, power windows, air conditioning, and even cruise control.

Fast forward to the present day, the eighth generation Hilux is currently in production and continues to enjoy unwavering popularity around the world. It remains the preferred choice for a diverse range of buyers, from Australian tradesmen to Middle Eastern warlords.

The 1982 Toyota Pickup SR5 Shown Here

The vehicle you see here is a 1982 Toyota Pickup SR5 that has very recently been restored back to a high level. It’s been given a new paint job, a retrotastic combination of white over blue with yellow and orange stripes.

The truck now rides on chromed 15″ steel wheels fitted with 30×9.50″ Goodyear Wrangler tires on all four corners. It has locking front hubs and there’s a full-size spare wheel in the back under the load bed for easy access.

During the rebuild the 2-valve SOHC 2.4 liter 22R inline-four was overhauled, the timing belt, camshaft, and front engine cover were all replaced and the cylinders were bored, fitted with new .020″ over pistons and the connecting rods were reconditioned.

When new this engine was rated at 105 hp at 4,800 rpm with 136 lb ft of torque at 2,800 rpm. Power is sent back through a 5-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case, and as you would expect for the year the truck rides on live axles front and rear.

Inside the truck you’ll find bucket seats upholstered in aftermarket two-tone blue vinyl and color-coordinated trim covers on the door panels. It also has a replacement dash pad and headliner, an AM/FM/cassette stereo, a center armrest, woodgrain dashboard trim, and classic crank handle windows.

The air-conditioning system is said to have been converted to R134a refrigerant, and the compressor, expansion valve, and drier have been replaced. That said, it’s noted that the system isn’t blowing cold so some further investigation is going to be required to get it working.

The underside of the truck was given a series of improvements as well, including Rancho dampers and a new the steering stabilizer, new tie-rod ends and leaf spring bushings, new brake hoses, pads, and rear wheel cylinders.

The truck is now being offered for sale out of Reno, Nevada on Bring a Trailer. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer