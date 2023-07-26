The Riley Elf is a little-known car that was based on the Morris Mini, it shared a similar body to the Wolseley Hornet, and both cars were offered as more luxurious stablemates to the original Alec Issigonis-designed Mini that took the world by storm.

The Elf has the same underpinnings as the Mini but it has a unique body, with a longer rear end and a reworked front to give it a more “Riley” appearance. The interior was upgraded too, but thankfully the performance and handling was all classic Mini.

Fast Facts – The Riley Elf

The Riley Elf was developed by British Motor Corporation (BMC) and introduced in 1961 as a variation of the Morris Mini. It was designed by Alec Issigonis, the creator of the original Mini, with the aim of offering a more upscale and luxurious version of the popular compact car.

The Riley Elf featured a slightly elongated rear body section, giving it a distinctive appearance notably different to the Mini. This design modification also provided additional cargo space. The exterior of the car featured a number of upscale touches, like the redesigned chrome grille and additional chrome accents.

The Riley Elf’s cabin boasted luxurious features by Mini standards, including wood veneer dashboards and plush upholstery. It reflected the desire of BMC to market the car as a more expensive alternative to the best-selling Mini.

The Elf offered a range of engine options, all various versions of the BMC A-Series engine. These engines delivered the same power output as the comparable Mini versions of course. The Elf’s lightweight Mini-based construction, coupled with its hydrolastic suspension system, provided the same nimble handling as its more famous sibling.

While the Riley Elf enjoyed moderate success during its production run, it gained recognition and status as a classic car in later years. Its rarity, unique looks, and its combination of elegance and driving fun have attracted the attention of classic car enthusiasts who might otherwise have bought a classic Mini.

The Riley Elf

The Riley Elf was first introduced in 1961 as a variation of the Morris Mini Minor, a compact car that had taken Britain (and the world) by storm. The Elf was designed by Alec Issigonis, the mastermind behind the original Mini, and produced by British Motor Corporation (BMC), which later became part of British Leyland.

The development of the Riley Elf aimed to provide a more upmarket and luxurious version of the Mini that sold at a slightly higher price point.

Issigonis, known for his out-of-the-box engineering solutions, sought to combine the Mini’s compactness and agility with some added elegance and refinement to cater to potential buyers who might not otherwise buy a Mini. The result was a unique combination of practicality and 1960s-styling that’s still winning itself new fans today.

One of the most notable features of the Riley Elf was the unusual design of its body. The car retained the Mini’s basic underpinnings, but it featured an extended rear body section and a unique front end. The elongated rear allowed for additional cargo space, addressing one of the major complaints about the original Mini.

The Riley Elf had an uprated exterior compared to its more affordable sibling – it was given a redesigned grille and chrome accents throughout to differentiate it from the car it was based on. These changes extended beyond the car’s exterior – its interior boasted a number of luxury features (for the time) including wood veneer dashboards and plush upholstery front and back.

As the changes to the Riley Elf were largely cosmetic it delivered much the same driving experience as the original Mini – this was no mistake. The Mini had be lauded for its tack sharp handling since its introduction, and it would go on to be a wildly successful race and rally car – despite the fact it hadn’t been designed for motorsport.

The Elf featured a range of engine options, including various displacement versions of the BMC A-Series engine, which were all either the same or very closely related to the engines offered in the Mini. This helped keep costs down, and it meant that Elf owners could get their cars serviced with any BMC-experienced mechanic.

The Riley Elf enjoyed only moderate success during its production run, the wild popularity of the Mini and the fact that it had become one of few cars to cross class divisions meant that everyone wanted one – even The Beatles – and so there was less room for cars like the Elf and Hornet.

Both the Wolseley Hornet and the Riley Elf would remain in production from 1961 until 1969. Today they’re multiple orders of magnitude less common than the Mini, with many not even knowing what they are. They’ve becoming increasingly collectible however, and interestingly they can often be bought for less than a comparable Mini of the same vintage.

The 1969 Riley Elf Shown Here

The car you see here is a 1969 Riley Elf that has been recently restored by Brownings Restoration, it has full documentation for all work carried out during the rebuild, and it’s powered by the correct 998cc inline-four mated to a 4-speed manual transmission.

This Elf has red leather upholstery, a wooden dashboard, red carpeting throughout, and the radio and speakers are reported to be in good working order – as are the gauges and dials. The paintwork along with the white roof are reportedly in fantastic condition post restoration, as are the wheels and tires, and that distinctive Elf chrome trim.

The car is now being offered for sale out of Bedfordshire in the United Kingdom with just 31,xxx miles on the odometer. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here on Car & Classic.

