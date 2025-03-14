This is one of 200 examples of the Chevrolet Ram Jet ZL1 454 crate engine that were made. It’s a 454 cubic inch (7.4 liter) V8 that was closely based on the high-performance all-aluminum ZL1 V8 from the late 1960s.

The original ZL1 engine was developed for motorsport use, though a few were fitted to special edition 1969 COPO Camaros as well as two 1969 Corvettes. The engine really made a name for itself with John Greenwood who fitted one to his SCCA National Championship-winning Corvette in the early 1970s.

The original ZL1 made use of a special aluminum block and heads, a significant upgrade from the iron block and iron heads used on most GM V8s at the time. The incredible weight savings made the engine ideal for performance and motorsport use, as it reduced the weight over the front wheels considerably.

Decades later, the original tooling of the ZL1 V8 was rediscovered, and this kicked off a plan to reintroduce the engine, in slightly modernized form, for a limited run of 200 units. The block was modified slightly to make it stronger, it was also increased in displacement from 427 cubic inches to 454 – the engineers explained at the time that this was to give it a broader torque curve.

Each engine was given electronic fuel injection, a 58mm two-barrel TPI/LT1-style throttle body, a long-runner intake, and the 10.2:1 compression ratio was designed to work with 93 octane pump gas with no issues.

Power was rated at 510 bhp at 5,750 rpm with 493 lb ft of torque at 4,250 rpm. Importantly, the engine produces a minimum of 450 lb ft of torque from 2,750 rpm right the way through to 5,750 rpm.

All 200 of these crate engines sold out in no time at all, though some have remained unused in storage ever since – they’re now worth a pretty penny to collectors and enthusiasts due to their rarity and their historic significance.

The Chevrolet Ram Jet ZL1 454 Shown Here

The engine you see here is one of the 200 originals it’s numbered #173 and it was produced in 2003.

Inside you’ll find a forged steel crankshaft and forged steel connecting rods, forged aluminum pistons, a solid roller tappet camshaft, aluminum roller rocker arms, aluminum oval-port cylinder heads, and four-bolt splayed main bearing caps.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Belfry, Montana with a wiring harness, a diagnostic tool, and literature in Belfry, Montana. If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer