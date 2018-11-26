Up until today I thought the term “beanie” was universal, only to discover that the Canadians called them toques or tuques and the Americans often refer to them as knit caps. That said, I think beanie is the best word for it so that’s what I’m sticking to.
Town Moto is a small local motorcycle gear shop in Toronto, Canada run by a team of 8 people who run both the brick and mortar store as well as the online shop. They support the local riding community with sponsorship and by throwing events, and they handle each order with personal attention.
The Town Moto Motorcycle Knit Beanie is a great addition to the wardrobe for the months that it’s too cold to ride. It’s made from a warm acrylic Jacquard knit and features motorcycles around the outside accompanied by stars and red stripes.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Biltwell Enamel Engine Mug is great for a number of reasons, but none more so than the fact that 100% of the proceeds from its sales go directly to the Semper Fi Fund – a charity that provides immediate financial assistance and lifetime support to post 9/11 wounded, critically ill, and injured members of…
The iconic Fisher Bullet Space Pen, named for its sleek bullet-shaped rounded ends, has long been celebrated as an icon of mid-century modern design, and you’ll find examples in the Museum of Modern Art’s permanent collection as a symbol of American industrial design. The Myth Of The Million Dollar NASA Pen vs Soviet Space Pencils The Space Pen…
The Rotary Life Shirt is a design by DNBK – Dirty Nails Bloody Knuckles. It’s a one-man operation that produces 100% unique automotive artwork, and offers them to similarly inclined petrolheads as either t-shirts or prints. Rotary engines are the automotive equivalent of a cult, albeit a cult with red-line bashing Wankel engines, and a…
This is a complete, original toolkit for a Ferrari 275 GTB and as you can tell, the Ferrari factory didn’t skimp on the essentials when putting it together. The kit contains a set of wrenches and screwdrivers, and a special wrench for adjusting the carburetors. Toolkits like this are highly desirable as they’re an absolute essential…
Qwart Helmets The Qwart Phoenix is a new, modular motorcycle helmet from Qwart – a European company based in the South of France. Each helmet has a full grade 8 carbon fiber shell with a double density EPS impact absorbing liner that meets or exceeds the ECE R22-05 helmet safety certification standard. There are two…
The Ruby Castel Shibuya Helmet has a new livery from the famed French helmet company, one of the first in the world to produce classically-styled full-face motorcycle helmets made with modern materials to modern helmet safety standards. The styling of the Ruby Castel has won the company fans from Paris to Perth due to their…