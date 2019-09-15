“The Rescues” Episode 1 – Austin A30 – A New YouTube Series

This is the first episode in a brand new YouTube series from the team at Car & Classic.
It’s a refreshingly honest look at what it’s actually like to find and rescue cars from barns, sheds, and garages – without the glitz and glamour of a full production crew and a team of people behind the scenes making sure things go off without a hitch.
Episode 1 centres around an old but serviceable Austin A30 that’s been donated to the team after sitting in a tiny lock-up garage for the past 12+ years. Watching Car & Classic editor Chris Pollitt and Richard Brunning of Bad Obsession Motorsport working to get it running is deeply relatable, particularly if you’re anything like me and enjoy tinkering on old European iron.
The Austin A30 is an exceedingly important car in Britain, it was spiritual successor for the Austin 7 which was more or less the British equivalent to the Model T Ford.
The A30 was the first car of multiple Formula 1 World Champion Jackie Stewart, Graham Stewart (also a multiple Formula 1 World Champion) drove an A30 in competition in period, and fellow Formula 1 World Champion James Hunt was known for his deep and abiding love of his Austin A35 van – the very closely related (and similar looking) successor to the A30.
The A30 was has a unibody structure, unusual for the era, it was designed to fit neatly in the small garages of the time and down the small alleys and laneways of England. Many Baby Boomers grew up being driven around in the backseat of an Austin A30 of some description, and it remains a beloved classic car in Britain.
I won’t mention here whether they succeed in getting the car running, but I will encourage you to watch to the end and click that YouTube subscribe button.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The AC 3000 ME has been described as the little-known British answer to the mighty Lancia Stratos. The history of the wedge-shaped, mid-engined British sports car is fascinating, it was very nearly Ford’s Group B rally car, and Carroll Shelby almost build a production high-performance version named the Shelby ME 2.2 Turbo. Despite the rarity…
The Jaguar Pirana was designed by Marcello Gandini at Bertone, it was built at a lightning pace just in time for the 1967 Earl’s Court Motor Show, a process that took just 5 months from initial blueprints to completed car. Interestingly it was built using the frame and running gear of a Jaguar E-Type 2+2,…
It’s believed that only 100 or so examples of the Ferrari 308 GTS Mini were made, they were developed and built under license from Ferrari in Italy by the Agostini Auto Company, using a body design as close to the original car as possible. Much like the first generation of the Ferrari 308 GTS, the…
The BMW Alpina B7 Turbo/1 was the fastest four-door saloon car in the world from 1984 to 1987, largely thanks to its heavily modified engine and its KKK turbocharger, pushing horsepower to over 320 bhp and delivering a hefty 383 ft lbs of torque. What is Alpina? At the start of the 1960s Alpina was…
Editor’s Note: This film was transcoded from VHS so it’s not perfect, there are also a couple of black screen sections where I assume the original ad breaks were – I suggest fast forwarding through them. The original Widowmaker Hill Climb took place on a hillside in Draper, Utah. It became a world famous event…
This is the Tot Rod, a bespoke kid’s car designed as a miniature evocation of the ’32 Ford – often referred to as the Deuce and generally regarded as the single most important car in the decades long history of hot rods. Any parent will tell you that almost all modern children’s toys are built…