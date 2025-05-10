This is a 2025 International 4×4 Bliss Mobil overland camper. The accommodation in the rear contains everything you need for a comfortable life on the road, and thanks to the capability of the HV507 4×4 truck it’s built on, it can go almost anywhere.

Those who need to remain connected while on the road will appreciate the camper’s Starlink satellite internet receiver/transmitter, as it allows a high-speed internet connection from most regions on Earth with monthly plan pricing that’s not too far off the cost of a suburban broadband hookup.

Fast Facts – An International 4×4 Bliss Mobil Overlander

This 2025 International HV507 4×4 Bliss Mobil Overlander combines a heavy-duty commercial truck chassis with a self-contained living module for global overland travel. Built on a 33,000 lb GVWR International HV507 truck, it offers formidable off-road ability with a Cummins L9 diesel, Allison transmission, and a dual-range transfer case.

The Bliss Mobil camper is a modular 15-foot unit originally fitted to a MAN truck in Europe. Inside, it features a full living suite: kitchenette, sleeping area, convertible dinette, shower, toilet, and luxury additions like a heat pump A/C, floor heating, and Starlink internet connected to an onboard iMac computer.

Bliss Mobil, founded in the Netherlands in 2012, specializes in plug-and-play expedition camper units. Designed for installation on a wide range of trucks, their models range from 13 to 23 feet in length and offer fully equipped living quarters suited to extended overland journeys worldwide.

The HV507 Overlander shown here includes off-grid upgrades like solar panels, an 800Ah battery system, Garmin navigation, ISRI air suspension seats, and a motorcycle carrier. It’s now for sale in Colorado with a clean Carfax and Montana title, offering a turnkey global exploration platform.

The International HV507 4×4 Truck

The International HV507 4×4 Truck is built around a heat-treated alloy steel frame, using body-on-frame construction, live front and rear axles, heavy duty leaf springs, a choice of turbo diesel Cummins engines, an Allison automatic transmission, and a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 33,000 lbs.

The 4×4 version of the International HV507 is frequently used by rural fire and emergency services, as it can carry a 1,250-gallon water tank and/or foam systems. For more traditional utility and construction roles the truck can be equipped with cranes, plows, or dump truck bodies – and thanks to the 4×4 drivetrain it can get in and out of places that traditional trucks can’t.

One other use that the International HV507 4×4 has seen some use for is overlanding camper truck builds. The weight carrying ability coupled with the 4×4 system makes it ideal for those who want to load a camper rig on the back and go explore the country – or the world.

Bliss Mobil Campers

Bliss Mobil was founded in the Netherlands in 2012, it’s headquartered in Breda in the south of the country, not far from the Belgian border. The firm builds a range of modular, self-contained camper units that can be mounted on various truck chassis – providing a bolt-on solution for overland travelers seeking a full-featured home-away-from-home.

The sizes of the camper units ranges from 13 feet on the smaller end of the scale, up to 23 feet on the larger end. In the middle there are units measuring 15, 16, 18, and 20 feet. Depending on the size, the units typically feature a bedroom with a double bed, a kitchenette, and a dinette setting that can be converted into an additional bed when required.

More recently, Bliss Mobil USA was established as a dealership to sell the campers into the North American market – one of the largest in the world for overlanding, RV, and camper sales.

The International 4×4 Bliss Mobil Overlander Shown Here

The overlander you see here is an International HV507 4×4 fitted with a 15 foot Bliss Mobil Overland camper that was initially fitted to a MAN TGM truck in Europe, before it was removed and shipped to the USA and fitted to the HV507.

Inside the camper unit you’ll find a kitchenette, bedroom, shower, toilet and a dinette that converts into an additional double bed when required.

It has a heat pump A/C system, radiant in-floor heating, a washing machine, a central vacuum cleaner system, a digital media receiver, roof-mounted solar panels, and a Starlink router linked to an included iMac computer.

The truck is powered by an 8.9 liter Cummins L9 turbodiesel inline-six producing 400 bhp and 1,250 lb ft of torque. Power is sent back through an Allison 6-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case to either the rear axle only, or both the front and rear axles.

The truck also has an 800Ah house battery system, keyless entry, anti-lock air brakes, ISRI air-suspension seats, Garmin navigation, backup camera units, a rear motorcycle carrier, a Buckstop bumper and brush guard, and Rigid LED driving lights.

This capable overlander is now being offered for sale out of Edwards, Colorado with a build sheet from International, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Montana title in the name of the seller’s LLC. If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer