The Must Watch Short Film Of 2018: Stronger

Editor: If you only watch one motorcycle film this year, make it this one. Seriously.
Stronger is a short film about the recent experiences of Chris Livett, an avid motorcyclist and a survivor of both cancer and depression. Although that may sound somewhat melancholic, it’s not actually a film about cancer or depression, it’s a film about survival.
The film is the work of Cam Elkins, a name you may recognise from his hugely popular Stories of Bike series. It was created in collaboration with the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, a global motorcycle charity event that raises millions of dollars a year for men’s mental health and prostate cancer research.
Stories of Bike was started in 2012 as a way to document unique stories in the world of motorcycles, the original crew was just Cam Elkins (filming, editing) and his brother Jack (original score composer). This two man crew is still unchanged, though additional help is brought in from time to time when needed.
Over the years the films have won a slew of awards including Outstanding Direction in a Reality Series and Oustanding Editing in a Reality Series at the LA Webfest 2015, as well as Best Documentary, Best Editing, and Best Cinematography at the 2013 Australian Webstrwam Awards, and Best Non-Fiction Series, and Best Editing at the 2014 Melbourne International Webfest.
Follow Stories of Bike here – Register for the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride here.
Related Posts
This post was written by Anton Knutsson, the founder of Swedish custom motorcycle garage Injustice Customs. When possible we like to bring you the story of a custom in the words of the people who built it to give you insight into their process and methods, and to cut out the middle man. Meet Anton…
Read More
Tim Caraco has made a name for himself in recent years by capturing the zeitgeist of the 21st century chopper/bobber scene in America, Australia, and Europe. The hardcover book is 148 pages long and it includes a huge array of bespoke photography as well as the work of world class builders like Max Schaaf, Chase…
Read More
Valespeed Motorcycles 28 Days Later is a custom GasGas built by Valespeed Motorcycles, a one-man operation run by a friendly Brit named Ben who’s based out of Worcestershire in the UK. Ben’s last build was a land speed racing motorcycle that set three class records at the Pendine Sands in South Wales in 2016 –…
Read More
The Yamaha TR1 was developed to appeal to the motorcyclists who had been left behind by the great UJM arms race – not all riders wanted a high revving inline-4 that’d snap your neck if you grabbed a little too much throttle. Many riders wanted a bike that favored torque over high-RPM horsepower, a more upright riding position, and a simpler engine that they could work on themselves.
Read More
The eCub 2 is a retro electric motorcycle from the international team at Shanghai Customs, it combines the much loved Honda Super Cub chassis with an all-electric drivetrain including a 1000 Watt electric motor in the rear wheel hub, and a bespoke removable battery pack made up of Panasonic 3.7v 3.400 mAh lithium-ion 18650 cells….
Read More
The biggest surprise during my week on the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled was just how much attention it got – people would cross the street to talk to me when I parked it, and gas station visits would always result in at least one but usually two or more people coming over for a chat….
Read More