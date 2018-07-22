Short Film: Stories of Bike | Faster – Featuring MotoLady Reading time: about 1 minute. American

MotoLady is one of the enduring personalities in the world of motorcycles, she created the website TheMotolady.com back in early 2011 and has now become a globally respected motoring journalist and advocate for women on two wheels.

This short film by director and founder of Stories of Bike Cam Elkins offers a unique insight into who Alicia Elfving is, what makes her tick, and what keeps her going. The film is a refreshingly honest look behind the scenes, and into the difficulties that helped make her who she is today.

Over the years Alicia’s work has been featured on ABC, Good Morning America, CNN, Yahoo, AOL, the Huffington Post, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Allstate Insurance, BikeEXIF, Motorcycle.com, Pipeburn, Biltwell, Tank Moto, RAD Motorcycle Magazine, Cafe Racer XXX, Return of the Cafe Racers, le Container, Sportbikes Inc Magazine, the Mot’art Journal, Hell for Leather, Iron & Air and more – including articles she’s written for Silodrome.

She’s also been interviewed by CNN, Pipeburn, Circle One One, MotorDolls, and the Hold Fast Motors podcast.

