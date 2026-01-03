This is the B-3 Sheepskin Bomber Jacket by Schott NYC, each one is made by hand in the USA closely following the design of the B-3 jackets worn by American World War II bomber crews in their B-17s and B-24s.

These aircraft were unpressurized and they got exceedingly cold at altitude, meaning crews often needed multiple layers with a sheepskin top layer to keep from freezing to death on their long and oftentimes perilous missions.

History Speedrun: The B-3 Bomber Jacket

The B-3 Bomber Jacket, also known as the ANJ-3 (Army Navy Jacket 3), was a leather flight jacket used by U.S. Army Air Forces aircrews during World War II, particularly in the European Theater of Operations (ETO).

The B-3 jacket was developed in the early 1930s as a winter alternative for the earlier A-2 leather flight jacket. It was designed to provide better protection against the cold temperatures experienced at high altitudes in unpressurized planes.

The B-3 jacket was made from sheepskin leather, which was warmer than the goatskin used in the A-2 jacket. It featured a sheepskin lining for insulation, a broad leather collar that could be turned up for added warmth, and knitted cuffs and waistband to seal out cold air. The jacket also had two large front “hand warmer” pockets and a zippered front closure.

Several variants of the B-3 jacket were produced, including the B-6, which had a longer cut and additional pockets, and the ANJ-4, which replaced the sheepskin lining with a alpaca fur lining for even more warmth.

After World War II, surplus B-3 jackets became popular among civilians, and the design inspired many later flight jacket styles. Today, the B-3 bomber jacket remains a classic design, and a symbol of 20th century aviation history.

The Schott B-3 Sheepskin Bomber Jacket

The Schott B-3 Sheepskin Bomber Jacket is a modern day reissue of the classic design by the team at Schott NYC – the original creators of the Perfecto motorcycle jacket made famous by Marlon Brando in The Wild One.

The B-3 Bomber Jacket is made from heavyweight shearling, that’s sheepskin that was tanned with the wool in place to keep is remarkable insulation properties. It also has leather welted seams, heavy duty hardware throughout, buckled collar and waist adjustment straps, and two front hand warmer pockets.

The jacket is now available to buy direct from Schott NYC here, they offer it in three colorways, and sizing ranges from 32 to 54 with a handy sizing guide on the store page to ensure you get the right size first time.

Images courtesy of Schott NYC