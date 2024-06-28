This is a coffee table built around a supercharged 2006 Saleen S281 Mustang V8 engine. It’s the only one of its kind we’ve ever seen come up for sale, and it does leave you wondering what fate must have befallen the car that this engine was originally fitted to.

When installed in the engine bay of the Saleen S281, this supercharged 4.6 liter Ford Modular V8 was capable of 400+ bhp – a significant increase over the stock Mustang’s 300 bhp. The Saleen version also benefited from Saleen Racecraft suspension and optional (though highly recommended) brake upgrades.

Based on the fifth generation Ford Mustang which debuted in 2005, the Saleen S281 carried over a number of features from the Saleen-modified fourth generation models. A Saleen-built version of the Ford Modular V8 was used, with a single overhead cam per bank and four-valves per cylinder for 48 valves in total.

This engine was topped with a Saleen Series VI screw-type supercharger which integrates the intercooler, and the induction plenum into a single unit in order to keep weight, size, and complexity to a minimum. It also made for a tidy engine bay.

This supercharged V8 was capable of 400+ bhp at 5,800 rpm and 420 lb ft of torque 4,000 rpm, sending the car down the 1/4 mile in 13.2 seconds at 110 mph when tested by Car & Driver magazine, but Saleen’s own development drivers were said to be able to do the same dash in 12.7 seconds at 114 mph.

The Saleen S281 Mustang V8 Coffee Table

This is a Saleen S281 Mustang V8-based coffee table, it has a 3/4″ thick tempered-glass tabletop which measures in at approximately 60″ long by 55″ wide, and it sits 15″ above floor level.

The engine sits on four chromed legs and remains completely seperate from the glass top, which sits on its own four chromed legs, with one for each corner. The engine and its prominent supercharger rise up through an opening in the middle of the tabletop, providing quite the conversation piece.

It’s now being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer out of West Sacramento, California, and it’s being offered with no reserve. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer