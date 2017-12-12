Rotary Life Shirt

Reading time: about 1 minute.

The Rotary Life Shirt is a design by DNBK – Dirty Nails Bloody Knuckles. It’s a one-man company that produces 100% unique automotive artwork, and offers them to similarly inclined petrolheads as either t-shirts or prints.

Rotary engines are the automotive equivalent of a cult, albeit a cult with red-line bashing Wankel engines, and a propensity for long discussions about rotor sealing.

All DNBK tees are made and printed 100% in the USA on durable and soft American Apparel shirts. Sizes are on offers from S through to XXL, with ladies recommended to order one size down. Worldwide shipping is available, and you can order the tee in either grey, yellow, or red.

Buy Here

Rotary Life Shirt 740x740