The Rotary Life Shirt is a design by DNBK – Dirty Nails Bloody Knuckles. It’s a one-man company that produces 100% unique automotive artwork, and offers them to similarly inclined petrolheads as either t-shirts or prints.
Rotary engines are the automotive equivalent of a cult, albeit a cult with red-line bashing Wankel engines, and a propensity for long discussions about rotor sealing.
All DNBK tees are made and printed 100% in the USA on durable and soft American Apparel shirts. Sizes are on offers from S through to XXL, with ladies recommended to order one size down. Worldwide shipping is available, and you can order the tee in either grey, yellow, or red.
Buy Here
