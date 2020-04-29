Rare Porsche Poster Collection – Selling Individually With No Reserve Reading time: about 1 minute. Art

Cars

Porsche

This collection of rare Porsche posters is selling each individually with no reserve price, the auction will be held online between the 5th and 7th of May by Mecum. Many of these posters were commissioned directly by Porsche to celebrate the company’s successes in the top levels of motorsport and provide showroom promotional materials for various models and features.

Sizes of the posters do vary, though many seem to be 30′ x 40′. The sheer variety of posters is remarkable, some feature engineering cutaways of vehicles like the 924 and 944, some feature famous races and locations like the Fuji poster, some feature icons like the Porsche 930 Turbo Slatnose poster, and there’s an interesting Champion spark plug poster featuring James Dean. Although I’m not entirely sure how appropriate that last one is considering how Dean died.

It’s difficult to know how much each of these is likely to sell for, we’re going through a time of significant economic turmoil which means many bidders will likely stay away. This also means that bidders who do show up may snag themselves a bargain or two.

If you’d like to see all of the posters on offer or register to bid you can click here to visit the listing on Mecum.

Images courtesy of Mecum

Author Details Ben Branch Founder + Senior Editor Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more. Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. You can follow Ben on Instagram here, Twitter here, or LinkedIn here.





This article and its contents are protected by copyright, and may only be republished with a credit and link back to Silodrome.com - ©2020