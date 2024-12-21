This is one of three examples of the 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham Presidential Limousine that were built at an estimated cost of $2 million USD apiece. It’s also said to be the only fully-armored presidential limousine in private ownership – and it’s now being offered for sale.

This vehicle has three-inch thick bulletproof door glass, and an armored body that has been blast-proofed to the B6 standard. It has onboard oxygen and fire suppression systems, special tires with run-flat inserts, signal emergency lights and siren, and it’s powered by a 454 cubic inch (7.4 liter) V8 that was hand-built by Jack Roush and his team.

Fast Facts – An Armored 1996 Cadillac Presidential Limousine

This 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham Presidential Limousine, one of three built for President Bill Clinton’s administration, features extensive armor and advanced safety systems. It is the only fully-armored example in private ownership, with others held by the CIA and the Clinton Presidential Library.

The limousine includes B6 blast-proof armor, three-inch bulletproof glass, run-flat tires, onboard oxygen, and fire suppression systems. It also has a public address system, sirens, and a reinforced body, weighing over 12,000 pounds. Powered by a hand-built 454-cubic-inch (7.4 liter) V8 engine from Jack Roush’s team, the vehicle has only 626 miles on its odometer, reflecting its limited use in parades and official events. It was primarily reserved for high-profile, short-distance transport.

This historic limousine, complete with dual American flags, will be auctioned at Mecum’s Kissimmee, Florida event. It offers a rare opportunity to own a Presidential vehicle with unparalleled protection and connections to significant moments in U.S. history.

A History SpeedRun: Presidential Limousines

The first Presidential vehicles weren’t cars at all, but rather horse-drawn carriages that were phased out when the automobile began to superseded them. One of the most historically notable early Presidential limousines was the 1936 Packard Touring Limo used by Franklin D. Roosevelt on his official visit to New York City in 1938, not long before WWII broke out in Europe.

The outbreak of war across the Atlantic, and the understanding that the United States may be drawn into the conflict, led to the use of the first armored Presidential vehicle. Interestingly this vehicle wasn’t actually built for the President, it was made for the infamous gangster Al Capone.

The car was seized by the Treasury Department in 1932 on the income-tax evasion charges Capone was facing and then repurposed into a Presidential vehicle due to the fact that it was bulletproof. A custom-built bulletproof 1939 Lincoln “Sunshine Special” was later made for Roosevelt in 1942.

A number of other memorable Presidential vehicles would follow including the beautiful 1955 Chrysler Crown Imperial used by President Dwight Eisenhower and the convertible 1961 Lincoln Continental Limousine used by President John F. Kennedy – the use of a convertible would tragically lead to his assassination in 1963.

President Lyndon Johnson used a bulletproof 1964 Imperial Crown Ghia Limousine which had originally been used by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, including in her husband JFK’s funeral procession.

Though it isn’t widely known, this vehicle would later be armored and returned to Secret Service use in 1964. Early in his Presidency Ronald Reagan used a 1972 Lincoln Parade Limousine, after the attempt on his life in 1981 it was returned to Ford and received a new interior, and a newly updated exterior to look like the 1979 Lincoln.

In the early 1980s a special Series 75 Fleetwood was built for carrying the President, it had a custom bulletproof body, bulletproof glass, uprated brakes, larger wheels and tires, and a unique self-leveling suspension system. The other Secret Service cars were also Series 75 Fleetwoods, though they weren’t given the full bulletproof treatment.

The current Presidential car has been nicknamed “The Beast,” it was commissioned by the Secret Service in 2014 from General Motors, three were made in total with each costing approximately $1 – $1.5 million USD.

The 1996 Cadillac Presidential Limousine Shown Here

This is one of three Presidential limousines built for the Clinton Presidency that ran from 1993 until early 2001. One of the cars was never released by the CIA and its whereabouts and status remains a mystery outside of the agency, the other is on display at the Clinton Presidential Library, and the third one is in private hands – as noted in the introduction it’s the only fully-armored presidential limousine in private ownership.

This vehicle is one of the more modern generation of Presidential limousines and as such, it has far more protection than just some simple bulletproofing. The body is armored throughout including the floor, and it’s rated to the blast-proofing B6 standard.

The vehicle can be completely cut off from the outside world thanks to onboard oxygen and fire suppression systems, these are to protect the passengers from gas and chemical weapon attacks, with the fire suppression system fitted to prevent fire incursion in the event of an attack with an IED.

It’s also fitted with special tires that have run-flat inserts, it has signal emergency lights and siren, a public address system and telephone, and three-inch thick bulletproof glass. The roof has been raised three-inches and the vehicle has a listed curb weight of over 12,000 lbs or 5,440 kgs. That weight is the equivalent to two fully-loaded 2024 Chevrolet Suburbans.

Interestingly, the car is powered by a 454 cubic inch (7.4 liter) V8 that was hand-built by Jack Roush and his team. Jack Roush is the head of Roush Racing, Roush Industries, and Roush Performance. He’s in the International Motorsports Hall of Fame and he’s most famous for his contributions to NASCAR, but he’s also raced in NHRA, IHRA, and AHRA drag racing events, as well as the Trans-Am series and IMSA Camel GT.

The car has just 626 miles on the odometer, not too surprising as it was only used for parades and other limited transport roles, with the Secret Service preferring to use either Marine One or Air Force One for longer journeys due to safety concerns.

If you’d like to read more about this Presidential limousine or register to bid you can visit the listing here on Mecum. It’s due to roll across the block with them as part of their Kissimmee, Florida auction and as you would expect it has its two American flags still fitted up front.

Images courtesy of Mecum