This is a Porsche Diesel Model 219 tractor, it’s powered by a two-cylinder, air-cooled diesel engine that sends power to the rear wheels via a dual-range manual transmission. This tractor benefits from a recent restoration, and it’s finished in classic red with cream wheels.

Though not as famous as the tractors from Lamborghini, the Porsche Diesel line of tractors have long been respected for their excellent engineering, reliability, and ease of use. Funnily enough they’re also now the least expensive entry point into the world of air-cooled Porsches.

Fast Facts – The Porsche Diesel Tractor Model 219

Dr Ferdinand Porsche had designed and built a tractor prototype before the outbreak of WWII at the direction of Adolf Hitler – it was intended to be a people’s tractor in the same way that the VW Beetle was to be the people’s car.

The outbreak of the war stopped plans for production, and after the war only companies that were already manufacturing tractors before the conflict were allowed to resume, this meant Porsche’s only choice was to license their designs to other manufacturers.

Production of Porsche tractors began in earnest in 1949 with Allgaier Werkzeugbau GmbH manufacturing them under license, the company name was later changed to Porsche-Diesel Motorenbau GmbH.

Over 120,000 Porsche Diesel tractors were built in total, they remain popular with collectors for their unusual history, and of course for that famed Porsche heritage.

The Beetle And The Tractor

In the 1930s before the outbreak of WWII Adolf Hitler commissioned Dr Ferdinand Porsche, one of the country’s foremost automobile engineers, to develop both an inexpensive car for the people, and an inexpensive tractor for agriculture.

These two vehicles went on to become the VW Beetle and the Porsche Diesel tractor. They would far outlive the brutal regime of the man who commissioned them, and they’ve both been able to largely shake off the darkness of their early history to become much loved icons in their own right.

Porsche tractors were produced up until 1963 when newer designs took over, by this time over 120,000 are said to have been produced and the many surviving examples often now occupy pride of place in private collections – some even remain in use on hobby farms.

The Model 219 Tractor

The Model 219 tractor was somewhere in the mid-range of the Porsche Diesel fleet, it was powered by a simple air-cooled, two-cylinder diesel engine producing 25 bhp, with power sent back through a fluid coupling to a dual-range manual transmission.

All of the production tractors designed by Dr Ferdinand Porsche had a fluid coupling in place of a normal clutch, it’s been said that he didn’t trust farmers to use the clutch properly without damaging the transmission, however it can be hard to know how much truth there is to the tale.

As you would expect for any tractor, the Porsche Diesel Model 219 had a power takeoff allowing it to run various pieces of equipment around the farm when needed.

The engine was designed to be as easy to work on as possible, each cylinder and head can be removed individually when maintenance is required, and the reliance on air-cooling did away with the need for a liquid coolant system including all of its hoses, coolant pump, and radiator.

The Model 219 does have a simple electric system including an electric starter, a horn, headlights, blinkers, and brake lights. The example you see here is also fitted with an extra seat in the rear that can accommodate a passenger, and it has a tow ball.

The listing explains that this Porsche tractor has been extensively restored and that it benefits from the fitment of new tires – you’ll know that last item is no small deal if you’ve ever had to pay for a fresh set of tractor tires.

This Model 219 is now due to roll across the auction block with Bonhams at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on the 24th of June. The price guide is £10,000 – £15,000 which works out to approximately $12,000 – $18,000 USD.

If you’d like to read more about this tractor of register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bonhams