This is a 1983 Porsche 930 Turbo that’s been through a thorough rebuild at the hands of Bisimoto, it now produces over double the original power figure – with 639 bhp at a blistering 18,500 rpm. Though it isn’t technically a turbo any longer.

These power figures were made possible by a full EV conversion completed by Bisimoto, a California company well-known for turning out some of the wildest Porsche EVs in the world. Electric-converted classics will always be controversial of course, but no one can deny that they’re quick.

Fast Facts: The Bisimoto Porsche 930 Turbo EV

This 1983 Porsche 930 Turbo has been through a three-year EV restomod, with bodywork, paint, seals, and suspension restored by Coachwerks Restoration in Victoria, British Columbia, and a high-performance electric drivetrain engineered and assembled by Bisimoto, the California-based company known for building some of the wildest electric Porsches in existence.

The powertrain is a liquid-cooled, custom single-drive AC three-phase induction motor producing 639 bhp at an 18,500 rpm redline, running through a single-speed 9.73:1 transaxle with a helical limited-slip differential. A 32 kWh LG Chem battery pack feeds a 403 volt system and provides an estimated 120 miles of range.

The build was designed to preserve the 930’s rear-biased weight distribution and overall proportions while nearly doubling the factory power-to-weight ratio and eliminating the turbo lag that helped earn the original car its “Widowmaker” reputation. It was selected by Meguiar’s for display at the Porsche Air|Water 2025 show.

The car is finished in its original Guards Red with paint protection film on the front and doors, and rides on Elephant Racing GT3 suspension with VonShocks coilovers and Braid BZ wheels. Additional details include 9eleven LED headlights, a ducktail spoiler, Speed Hut gauges, and leather sport seats. It’s due to cross the block with Mecum in Monterey.

History Speedrun: Bisimoto

Bisimoto is the brainchild of Ndubisi “Bisi” Ezerioha, a renowned Nigerian-American chemical engineer, race car driver, and engine builder who’s spent the better part of three decades pushing the boundaries of automotive performance – first with internal combustion engines, and more recently with electric powertrains.

Ezerioha was born in Nigeria’s Anambra State, he’s the oldest of six kids in a family long steeped in science. His father was a geologist and industrialist, his mother a biochemist and cosmetics researcher. He entered Anambra State University of Technology at just 15 years old to study petrochemical engineering, then transferred to Cerritos College in California in 1989 before earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemical engineering and engineering management from California State University, Long Beach.

After graduating, Ezerioha spent over a decade in the pharmaceutical industry, working his way through research, marketing, and sales management. But his real passion was always cars, as a result he founded Bisimoto Engineering in 1994, and was initially focused on testing and developing his own high-performance engine designs.

The company established a permanent facility in Ontario, California, growing into a major 15,000 square foot operation. Ezerioha first made his name in the Honda tuning world, building the most powerful naturally aspirated single-overhead-cam Honda engines on record and becoming the first to push a naturally aspirated Honda past the 150 mph quarter-mile barrier in under ten seconds on gasoline.

His creations ranged from the gloriously absurd, like a 1,000+ hp Honda Odyssey minivan, to the commercially significant, including a series of high-profile SEMA builds for Hyundai, culminating in a 708 bhp 2015 Sonata shown at SEMA in 2014 that was recognized as the most powerful Sonata ever built. He also built extensively with turbocharged Porsches, producing several high-horsepower twin-turbo 911s.

Bisimoto EV Builds

Bisimoto’s move into EV conversions largely grew out of Ezerioha’s increasing interest in electric performance cars, perhaps influenced by earlier hybrid projects like the CR-Z and exposure to the growing EV-conversion scene.

Above Video: This is the episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” that features Bisimoto’s Porsche 935 K3V, a wild 626 bhp 911-based Porsche 935 build.

He has mentioned a chance encounter with an EV West-converted 1967 Porsche 912 as a key moment that crystallized his own personal vision for what electric drivetrains could do in classic Porsche chassis.

The result was the company’s first EV project, the 935 K3V which was unveiled to the public in late 2019. Built on a 1984 Porsche 911 Super Carrera chassis fitted with a Kremer 935 body made from the original molds, the K3V used a three-phase AC induction motor producing 636 bhp, fed by a 32 kWh LG Chem battery pack split front and rear, running a 403 volt electrical system with an 18,200 rpm redline.

It weighed under 2,700 lbs and used a single-speed transaxle with a 9.73:1 ratio. The car was featured in Road & Track and on Jay Leno’s Garage, and it was later displayed at the Petersen Automotive Museum as part of a Porsche 75th anniversary exhibition.

Bisimoto followed the K3V with the Moby X, this was a futuristic reimagining of the Porsche 935/78 “Moby Dick” longtail built on a late-1970s 930-generation 911 chassis. Developed in collaboration with ACRONYM co-founder Errolson Hugh and digital artist Khyzyl Saleem, the Moby X produces 637 bhp and 701 lb ft of torque from an electric motor.

The company has since applied that same core EV architecture, a 403 volt system with a custom AC three-phase induction motor spinning to an 18,500 rpm redline, to a 1965 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus producing 449 bhp, and he has a Rolls-Royce EV conversion in progress at the time of writing.

Interestingly, Ezerioha also hosted MotorTrend’s Motor MythBusters television series alongside Faye Hadley and Tory Belleci. In 2021, Blink Charging entered a formal cooperation agreement with Bisimoto to promote EV charging solutions alongside the company’s conversion work.

The Bisimoto Porsche 930 Turbo EV

This is a 1983 Porsche 930 Turbo that has been given a comprehensive EV rebuild that pairs a full body-and-chassis restoration with a high-performance electric drivetrain developed by Bisimoto.

The three-year build was split between Coachwerks Restoration in Victoria, British Columbia, who handled the bodywork, paint, seals, and suspension, and Bisimoto, who designed and assembled the electric powertrain.

The car is finished in its original Guards Red with paint protection film on the front end and side doors, and it was selected by Meguiar’s for display at the Porsche Air|Water 2025 show.

The drivetrain consists of a liquid-cooled, custom single-drive AC three-phase induction motor producing 639 bhp and spinning to an 18,500 rpm redline, running through a single-speed transaxle with a 9.73:1 ratio and a helical limited-slip differential.

The 403 volt electrical system draws from a 32 kWh LG Chem battery pack providing an estimated 120 miles of range, with 76 kW of regenerative braking through the motor and drive-by-wire throttle input.

The build was specifically designed to preserve the 930’s signature rear-biased weight distribution and handling, while nearly doubling the factory power-to-weight ratio and eliminating the occasionally-unsettling turbo lag.

The car is fitted with Elephant Racing GT3 suspension with VonShocks coilovers, and it rolls on Braid BZ wheels sized 17 x 9 inches at the front and 17 x 11 inches at the rear. It also has 9eleven LED headlights, a ducktail spoiler, Speed Hut gauges, leather sport seats, and a sunroof.

The car is now due to roll across the auction block with Mecum in mid-August in Monterey, California. If you’d like to read more or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Mecum