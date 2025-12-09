This is a 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback that has been professionally built into an officially-licensed Eleanor® – the modified Mustang from the 2000 film Gone In 60 Seconds starring Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie.

The car is now powered by a Keith Craft 408 cubic inch Windsor V8 mated to a Tremec T56 6-speed manual transmission and a Ford 9-inch rear end. It rides on adjustable coilovers, it has four-wheel power disc brakes, and it has a thoroughly updated interior.

Fast Facts: The Eleanor® 1967 Ford Mustang

This 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback has been rebuilt as an officially licensed Eleanor, carrying the certified body plate and emblems tied to the “Gone in 60 Seconds” licensing rights. It now uses a Keith Craft-built 408 cubic inch Windsor V8 with aftermarket internals, Holley Sniper EFI, and JBA headers feeding a dual exhaust system.

Power is delivered through a Tremec T56 6-speed and a Ford 9-inch rear end. The suspension features adjustable coilovers at both ends, and braking is handled by four-wheel power discs. Exterior details include a billet grille, billet hood hinges, 16-inch Team III wheels, and BF Goodrich tires.

The interior has been comprehensively modernized with black leather upholstery, front bucket seats fitted with harnesses, AutoMeter gauges, air conditioning from Classic Auto, a touchscreen stereo, and a wood-rimmed steering wheel. The car also comes with a certificate of authenticity confirming its licensed Eleanor status.

The broader Eleanor story spans two films – the 1974 original by H. B. Halicki, which used two modified 1971 Mustangs, and the 2000 remake, which deployed 11 or 12 Cinema Vehicle Services-built replicas based on 1967 fastbacks. Only three were fully functional, and the main hero car later sold for $1 million. This example is now scheduled for sale at Mecum in mid-January.

H. B. Halicki’s First Eleanor

There have been two films called Gone in 60 Seconds, the first was written, produced, and directed by H. B. Halicki and released in 1974. The second film was produced by his wife Denice Halicki and Jerry Bruckheimer and released in the year 2000 – it’s this later film that most are familiar with.

Above Video: This is the original H. B. Halicki-produced Gone in 60 Seconds film, it’s quite different to the Nicholas Cage/Angelina Jolie version that came many years later in the year 2000.

Halicki was tragically killed while filming Gone in 60 Seconds 2, it would be his widow Denice Halicki that co-produced the 2000 remake of the film with Jerry Bruckheimer.

Both Gone in 60 Seconds films featured modified Mustangs called “Eleanor,” the first film used a 1971 Mustang Sportsroof that had been facelifted with a 1973 grille. In actual fact, two cars were bought and prepared for the first film, one was set up for stunt driving and the other was kept intact for the “beauty shots.”

The stunt car would be destroyed in the film and even though it survived filming unscathed the second car would later be crushed for reasons lost to history – according to a 1974 interview with Halicki.

The Nicolas Cage Eleanor

The Eleanor car used in the more famous second Gone in 60 Seconds film starring Nicolas Cage was said to be a 1967 Ford Shelby GT500, though of course it wasn’t, it would have been far too costly to use an original as a stunt car.

Either 11 or 12 replicas were built by Cinema Vehicle Services for the film, just three of these were fully-functioning vehicles however. There was one additional fully-functioning Eleanor built with a Ford 428 V8 however this was never used in the film, it was made specifically for Jerry Bruckheimer’s personal collection.

Of the original film cars that were made, seven are said to have survived filming and made it back to Cinema Vehicle Services in one piece (more or less). Since that time three cars have been offered for public sale, the main hero car from the film was sold by Mecum in 2013 for $1,000,000 USD.

The Officially Licensed “Gone In 60 Seconds” Eleanor®

The car you see here is an officially licensed Gone In 60 Seconds Eleanor® certified by Gone in 60 Seconds® LLC, the owner of the Eleanor® licensing rights, and it has an Eleanor® body VIN plate and emblems.

Under the hood you’ll find a Keith Craft 408 cubic inch (6.7 liter) Windsor V8, this engine was built with an Eagle crank and connecting rods, a Comp Cams hydraulic roller camshaft, AFR heads, a Holley Sniper EFI system, and JBA headers and a dual exhaust system.

Power is sent back through a Tremec T56 6-speed manual transmission and a Ford 9-inch rear end. It now rides on adjustable coilovers front and back, and stopping power is provided by four-wheel power disc brakes. It has sensibly-sized 16-inch Team III wheels shod with BF Goodrich radial tires, as well as a billet grille, billet hood hinges, and an Ididit steering column.

Inside you’ll find a black leather interior with harnesses on the front bucket seats, it has a touchscreen stereo, AutoMeter gauges, Classic Auto air conditioning, and a wood-rimmed steering wheel. The also car comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The car is now due to roll across the auction block with Mecum in mid-January and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more or register to bid.

Images courtesy of Mecum