Oxford Kickback Motorcycle Shirt – 100% Lined With DuPont™ Kevlar®

The Oxford Kickback Shirt is designed for motorcycle use, it’s fully lined with 100% DuPont™ Kevlar® for abrasion resistance to help protect you in unfortunate slides on the asphalt, it also has hidden structural stitching, and pockets for optional elbow, shoulder and back armor (sold separately).

Although they don’t offer the same level of protection as a full motorcycle jacket, the Kevlar®-lined motorcycle shirt has been gaining traction with urban riders in recent years who want the added abrasion protection without the weight and heat-retention of a jacket.

The Oxford Kickback Motorcycle Shirt has a durable cotton exterior with a little stretch to avoid binding, it has a water resistant coating, twin square chest pockets, internal pockets, double stud and zip cuffs, a YKK zippered main closure, and importantly it has belt loops to prevent the shirt from riding up in a slide and exposing your skin.

Oxford offer the shirt in sizes from SM through to 4XL, and it comes in six colorways, some of which are shown above and below. Motorcycle shirts like this do offer a middle ground between a full jacket and a regular cotton shirt, and they have the benefit of not looking at all motorcycle related – you can wear one of these around town and not look suited and booted for a day at the track.

