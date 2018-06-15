OMP Carrera Low Race Boots – Classically-Styled And FIA-Certified Reading time: about 1 minute. Boots

The OMP Carrera Low Race Boots were developed for drivers of classic race cars who need period-correct racing boots with an FIA-certified fire-resistant Nomex lining.

Since their release, the Carrera boots have become popular with enthusiast drivers, and you’ll often see them worn at autocross events as well as hill climbs, track days, and cars and coffee meets, as well as more illustrious events like the Goodwood Revival, the Le Mans Classic, and the Silverstone Classic.

The key to a good pair of racing boots lies in the sole, they’re typically designed to be as thin as possible to allow optimal pedal-feel for sensitivity, allowing for precise heel-and-toe shifting.

OMP’s Carrera boots have a handcrafted oil and fuel resistant sole, with a soft knit Nomex inner lining, a tire tread sculpted design, and a sole that curves up to cup the heel – helping to keep the heel of your foot comfortable even during endurance events.

