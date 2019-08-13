The Off Grid Tools Survival Companion Multi-Tool – $11.98 USD Reading time: about 1 minute. Gadgets

The Off Grid Tools Survival Companion Multi-Tool was developed by a team of Minnesotans as a pocket survival tool that can be easily carried on road trips and off road excursions.

The small, lightweight tool includes long-lasting magnesium and ferrocerium rods (one on either side), sliding the back of a knife down the rod fires off a stream of white hot sparks at 3000°F, meaning you can light a fire in a matter of seconds with some practice.

The tool also has a tungsten carbide “v” sharpener that works with pocket knives, regular knives, hatchets, and axes. It allows you to keep your tools razor sharp in the field, reducing the amount of work required for chopping, cutting, whittling, and wood shaving for tinder.

On the back of the multi-tool you’ll find a thermometer, a compass, and a signalling mirror for attracting the attention of airborne rescuers.

There’s also a 100 decibel whistle that can be heard for significant distances. The tool also has a quick-release, stainless steel belt clip that includes a bottle opener, a can opener, a flat head screw driver, and a series of other multi-tool functions.

With a total size of 4.5″ x 1.4″ x 0.66″, the multi-tool is perfectly sized for pockets or backpack stowage, it weighs in at .17 lbs so you won’t even know it’s there until you need it. Once paired with a good locking-blade pocket knife this multi-tool will form the beginnings of a good off the grid survival kit.

