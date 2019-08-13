The Off Grid Tools Survival Companion Multi-Tool – $11.98 USD

The Off Grid Tools Survival Companion Multi-Tool was developed by a team of Minnesotans as a pocket survival tool that can be easily carried on road trips and off road excursions.
The small, lightweight tool includes long-lasting magnesium and ferrocerium rods (one on either side), sliding the back of a knife down the rod fires off a stream of white hot sparks at 3000°F, meaning you can light a fire in a matter of seconds with some practice.
The tool also has a tungsten carbide “v” sharpener that works with pocket knives, regular knives, hatchets, and axes. It allows you to keep your tools razor sharp in the field, reducing the amount of work required for chopping, cutting, whittling, and wood shaving for tinder.
On the back of the multi-tool you’ll find a thermometer, a compass, and a signalling mirror for attracting the attention of airborne rescuers.
There’s also a 100 decibel whistle that can be heard for significant distances. The tool also has a quick-release, stainless steel belt clip that includes a bottle opener, a can opener, a flat head screw driver, and a series of other multi-tool functions.
With a total size of 4.5″ x 1.4″ x 0.66″, the multi-tool is perfectly sized for pockets or backpack stowage, it weighs in at .17 lbs so you won’t even know it’s there until you need it. Once paired with a good locking-blade pocket knife this multi-tool will form the beginnings of a good off the grid survival kit.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The US Army Survival Manual has been standard issue to soldiers for decades – saving countless lives over the years and becoming a de facto reference for not only military personnel, but also for outdoorsmen, survivalists, hikers, and overland adventurers. The internal layout of the book is designed to be simple and easy to navigate,…
The Magrette Moana Pacific Professional Kara dive watch is a New Zealand-built timepiece with a Swiss caliber STP1-11 automatic movement and a brushed grade 5 titanium case, it’s water resistant down to an impressive 1,650 feet and it’s strictly limited to 1010 units. Magrette was founded by Dion McAsey, a New Zealand-born designer and lifelong…
If you’ve ever wanted your own fully drivable Speed Racer Mach 5 you may very well be in luck, as this example is coming up for sale with an estimated price tag of just $12,500 to $15,000 USD. The bad news is that it’s not life size or road legal, this is a very limited…
The BSMC x Ethen Cafe Racer Goggles are a collaborative effort between The Bike Shed and the Italian goggle specialists at Ethen. Eye-protection is an exceedingly important thing for motorcyclists, when riding we’re essentially throwing our faces at 70 to 80+ mph down a highway, so even just colliding with a stationary housefly will cause…
GRD Watches have made a name for themselves in recent years for their unusual, motor racing inspired timepieces that are based on speedometer and tachometer designs from classic sports cars. The company was started in Scotland in 2012 by Andrew E. Smith, it’s now based in Munich, Germany and it uses Swiss made Ronda…
The Danner North Fork Rambler Boot was developed in the style of classic hunting and outdoor work boots, but with the benefit of modern materials ensuring that they’re more comfortable than their forebears, and longer lasting. Danner has been building boots since 1932, the company was founded during the early days of the Great Depression and…