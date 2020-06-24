The Octane Shift T-Shirt – A New Design From Silodrome Apparel Reading time: about 2 minutes. Clothing

Gear

Silodrome Apparel

100% of all profits generated from these t-shirt sales goes directly to funding Silodrome.

Octane exists in all forms of gasoline in varying amounts, it gets its name from the fact that it has 8 carbon atoms all joined together – in Latin the number 8 is pronounced “octo”.

One of octane’s isomers is n-octane, which is typically drawn in diagrams as it’s displayed on this t-shirt – as 8 carbon atoms each either 2 or 3 hydrogen atoms attached in a ladder-like pattern– C8H18.

This structure has always reminded me of a manual shift pattern. So in this design we combined an n-octane molecule with a common 6-speed shift pattern (as used on the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat) and we added an extra gear marked by the Silodrome Piston/Blade icon.

The most common form of octane found in fuel is 2,2,4-trimethylpentane, commonly referred to as iso-octane, and it’s used as one of the standard values in the octane rating scale.

Octane is often though of as a measurement of power, but it’s actually a measurement of how resistant the fuel is to detonation. The more resistant the fuel is to detonation the higher your compression ratio can be and the more power you can produce. This is a somewhat simplified explanation of course, and further reading is recommended if you’d like to dig into the subject and learn more.

Visit The Store

About The T-Shirt

T-shirts are a wardrobe staple for many of us, instead of buying and wearing mass-produced sweatshop t-shirts we wanted to offer an alternative – 100% of all profits generated from these t-shirt sales goes directly to keeping Silodrome online.

Silodrome is an independent website with no corporate overlords, these sales will ensure that the site survives and thrives as we all roll further into the 21st century.

Each of these t-shirts is made from an exceptionally comfortable 60/40 blend of cotton and poly. The fabric is both combed and ringspun for a soft texture and a premium feel.

Warranty, Satisfaction & Returns

The talented team at Bonfire in Richmond, Virginia will be handling all printing, shipping, and returns. If you’re unhappy with your t-shirt, the team at Bonfire have industry leading customer support ready to fix any issues and solve any problems.

Author Details Ben Branch Founder + Senior Editor Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more. Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. You can follow Ben on Instagram here, Twitter here, or LinkedIn here.





This article and its contents are protected by copyright, and may only be republished with a credit and link back to Silodrome.com - ©2020