This is a Nelson Racing Engines Twin-Turbo LS 427, it’s good for up to 1,650 bhp on racing fuel or 1,225 bhp on pump gasoline thanks in large part to those dual NRE 72mm Mirror Image Generation 2 turbochargers.

Nelson patented their Mirror Image Turbo layout, it allows everything under the hood to be symmetrical, with one turbo spinning clockwise and the other counterclockwise, meaning the headers and other systems match perfectly left to right.

Nelson Racing Engines

Nelson Racing Engines was founded in 1995 in Chatsworth, California by Tom Nelson. In the decades since the company has become one of the most respected engine builders in the United States, offering a slate of engine options with power outputs ranging from under 1,000 bhp to well over 2,000 bhp.

Also known as NRE, Nelson Racing Engines builds a wide variety of V8s including Chevy, Ford, Hemi/Mopar, an LS V8s. Naturally-aspirated, turbocharged, twin-turbocharged, and supercharged engines are all on offer, so it really comes down to what the client wants with their specific engine.

The Nelson Racing Engines Twin-Turbo LS 427

The Nelson Racing Engines Twin-Turbo LS 427 starts life with a Dart iron block LS 427 as it’s deemed strong enough for the projected power output. This block is fitted with a Dart billet crankshaft and BoostLine forged I-beam connecting rods made from 4340 steel.

A set of JE Pistons 2618 forged-aluminum 9.0:1 compression ratio pistons are then fitted in underneath Nelson Racing Engines (NRE) / Air Flow Research 260cc CNC-ported six-bolt LS3 cylinder heads.

The engine is given a custom hydraulic roller camshaft, General Motors lifters, a Comp Cams shaft-mount rocker-arm system, bushed LS3 rocker arms, Manton Racing Products Series 5 pushrods, a Cloyes timing chain, and NRE CNC-machined billet valve covers.

The most notable addition to the engine are those NRE 72mm Mirror Image Generation 2 turbochargers, they each have a billet compressor wheel, and they’re fitted to NRE 304 stainless exhaust manifolds and given Precision Turbo & Engine 46mm V-band wastegates. The peak power output from this turbo setup is 28 psi.

The engine has flow-matched 1,200cc fuel injectors, Holley Terminator fuel management, and a high-volume oil pump. Additionally, the engine is fitted with an alternator, a water pump, an air-conditioning compressor, a power-steering pump, and a belt with separate blower-drive pulley and tensioners.

This crate engine was ordered by the current owner who didn’t end up using it, so now it’s being offered for sale still standing on the crate base that it initially shipped out in in February of this year. If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer