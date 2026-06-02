This is a high-performance 572 cubic inch (9.4 liter) big block Chevrolet V8 built by the team at Skip White Performance in Tennessee. It’s been dyno tested and shown to be turning out 710 bhp and 720 lb ft of torque.

It was bought as a new crate engine, the plan was to use it to power a Chevrolet Colorado trophy truck, but the project never came to fruition and as a result the engine is now being offered for sale having never been fitted to a vehicle.

History Speedrun: Skip White Performance

Skip White Performance is a high-performance engine builder based out of Kingsport, Tennessee, specializing in hand-built street rod engines, stroker engines, high performance rotating assemblies, and lightweight aluminum cylinder heads.

The company has grown into one of the largest street rod engine builders in the United States, maybe even the biggest outright, with a team of nine full-time machinists and engine builders and an operation that ships custom engines in as little as one to three weeks depending on spec.

The business dates back to 2003, when Skip White took over the White Performance name and began selling online through eBay. Skip White is a lifelong street rod enthusiast with over 50 years of hands-on experience building and owning hot rods.

At the time, the machine shop side of the operation remained under the ownership of Fred White, who continued building engines while Skip White handled online sales.

Skip White later decided to open his own full-scale machine shop in 2008 to focus more closely on quality control, making the operation fully self-contained. It was around this time that the company rebranded as Skip White Performance to distinguish itself from the earlier White Performance name.

In 2011 the company expanded into a larger warehouse and machine shop on Brookside Lane in Kingsport. Two years later, in September of 2013, they installed their first in-house SuperFlow 902S engine dyno -n this was a major milestone that allowed full in-house R&D for the first time, with dynos rated for up to 15,000 rpm, 1,500 bhp, and 1,200 lb ft of torque.

Skip White Performance now operates out of East Stone Drive in Kingsport, offering everything from turnkey crate engines to individual parts like pistons, crankshafts, and intake manifolds. Remarkably, the company has a 100% positive feedback rating on eBay after selling 521,00 items.

The Skip White 572 Big Block V8 Shown Here

This is a 572 cubic inch (9.4 liter) big block Chevrolet V8 was built by Skip White Performance of Kingsport, Tennessee, and bought by the current owner as a crate engine in 2021 for a Chevrolet Colorado trophy truck project that was never completed. The engine has never been installed in a vehicle, and was removed from its original shipping crate for these photos.

This big block build is centered around a Dart Big M Sportsman block and assembled with a SCAT 4340 forged-steel crankshaft, SCAT 4340 forged 6.385 inch H-beam connecting rods with ARP bolts, Wiseco 2618 forged dome pistons, and a Competition Cams hydraulic roller camshaft.

Up top, it has Bravo rectangular-port cylinder heads fitted with Competition Cams Ultra Pro Magnum 1.7 ratio rocker arms and an Edelbrock Pro-Flo 4 XT electronic fuel injection system with 60 lb/hr injectors.

Additional parts include an HEI distributor, a Champ oil pan with windage tray, an ATI Super Damper, and a 168 tooth SFI flexplate. A dynamometer test showed an output of 710 bhp and 720 lb ft of torque. The sale includes a touchscreen tablet for EFI calibration, a wiring harness, and other installation part.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Yucaipa, California on Bring a Trailer, and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more or register to bid.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer