This is the NRE 454 Big Block Twin-Turbo Outlaw crate engine, it’s one of the wildest V8 crate engines on the market, offering 1,000 bhp on 91 octane pump gas while still offering surprisingly drivability.

Unlike many high-output crate engines, this unit from Nelson Racing Engines is designed to be driven – driven hundreds of miles a day if required and it has an automatic learning ECU ideal for use at varying altitudes and temperature zones.

Nelson Racing Engines

Nelson Racing Engines was founded in 1995 in Chatsworth, California by Tom Nelson. In the decades since the company has become one of the most respected engine builders in the United States, offering a slate of engine options with power outputs ranging from under 1,000 bhp to well over 2,000 bhp.

Also known as NRE, Nelson Racing Engines builds a wide variety of V8s including Chevy, Ford, Hemi/Mopar, an LS V8s. Naturally-aspirated, turbocharged, twin-turbocharged, and supercharged engines are all on offer, so it really comes down to what the client wants with their specific engine.

The NRE 454 Twin-Turbo Outlaw Crate Engine

The NRE 454 Twin-Turbo Outlaw crate engine is a 454 cubic inch (7.4 liter) big block V8 that’s designed as a complete “drop in” package, producing 1,000 bhp on 91 octane pump and doing it all day long without braking a sweat.

It’s built around a Dart LS block fitted with a forged crankshaft, forged connecting rods, and custom CP 2618 forged pistons with a 9:1 compression ratio. It also has a custom hydraulic roller camshaft, LS7 lifters, bushed LS3 rockers , Manton series 3 pushrods, and a roll master timing chain.

Up top you’ll find NRE AFR Enforcer six bolt LS3 heads, a carbon PTR LS3 intake manifold with a 90mm drive-by-wire throttle body, custom flow-matched 1200cc fuel injectors, NRE billet fully CNC machined valve covers, and a Holley Terminator ECU with a full harness and sensors included.

The engine has dual NRE 60mm mirror-image generation 2 turbochargers, NRE built 304 stainless steel turbo manifolds with waste-gate attachments, and a 60-2 tooth crank trigger ignition system.

It’s now available to buy direct from Nelson Racing Engines with an MSRP of $29,999 USD, and there are a number of additional upgrade options available on the ordering page.

Images courtesy of Nelson Racing Engines