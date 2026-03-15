This is 1993 Corvette ZR1 LT-5 V8 that has remained on its factory shipping pallet since new, having never been fitted to a car or used.

The LT-5 was a 5.7 liter V8 developed by Lotus and built by Mercury Marine for the C4 Corvette ZR1, and later versions like this were good for 405 bhp. To put that into perspective, the 4.9 liter V12 in the Ferrari Testarossa produced 380 bhp.

Above Video: This is the original Motor Week review of the C4 Corvette ZR1 back when it was new, and it gives a detailed look at the LT-5 V8 developed by Lotus.

History Speedrun: The Corvette LT5 V8 Engine

The C4 Corvette ZR-1 arrived in 1990 looking much like a familiar fourth-generation “C4” Corvette, but the badge on the rear bumper signaled to those in the know that it was a markedly faster car.

Chevrolet had been refining the C4 since 1984, but it would be the ZR-1 program that pushed the model into territory that bordered on supercar territory at the time.

The car’s wider rear bodywork and subtle aero tweaks mattered, but the real story sat under the long composite hood – the LT5, a 5.7 liter, all-aluminum V8 jointly engineered by GM Powertrain and Lotus Engineering in Britain and assembled by Mercury Marine in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

GM had acquired Lotus in 1986, partly to give Chevrolet access to fresh engineering capability. The small British firm had deep experience with advanced valve train architecture and lightweight, high-specific-output engines.

When GM tasked Lotus and its own powertrain group with reimagining the Corvette’s top-end powerplant, the resulting brief produced a completely new engine rather than a reworked small-block.

The combined engineering team designed an aluminum block with Nikasil-coated liners, four overhead camshafts (two per bank), and 32 valves – technology that placed the LT5 far closer to contemporary European performance engines than to the traditional American pushrod V8.

Mercury Marine became the production partner because the LT5 required extremely tight tolerances, specialized machining, and low-volume hand assembly that Chevrolet’s domestic engine plants were simply not set up to handle.

Mercury’s extensive experience with advanced aluminum marine engines made it an ideal choice. LT5 assembly took place at Mercury’s Stillwater facility, where each unit moved through specialized machining, dyno verification, and inspection.

The engine has a 3.90 inch bore and 3.66 inch stroke, for a total displacement of 5,727cc. Early ZR-1s delivered 375 bhp and 370 lb ft of torque, impressive figures for a naturally aspirated sports car in the late eighties. For 1993, revisions to the cylinder heads, cam timing, and intake system pushed output to 405 bhp with the same displacement.

To put all of that into perspective, three of the most famous supercars in the world at the time were the Ferrari Testarossa, the Lamborghini Countach, and the Porsche 911 Turbo (930), which produced in the region of 380 bhp, 455 bhp, and 282 bhp respectively.

One of the LT5’s more interesting design features was its secondary throttle system. – to keep drivability manageable in everyday use, the engineering team developed a two-stage induction setup – at lower throttle positions, only eight of the engine’s sixteen intake ports operated.

As demand increased, the secondary ports opened, letting the LT5 breathe like the big-number DOHC V8 it truly was. The system helped the ZR-1 meet emissions standards without dulling its top-end character.

The LT5 was never cheap to build, the combination of hand assembly, specialized materials, and limited production volume pushed costs high, and LT5 manufacture ended after the early-nineties run, with pre-built engines supplying ZR-1 production through 1995.

After the ZR-1’s discontinuation, the Corvette lineup returned exclusively to pushrod V8s, marking the end of this unusual, high-tech chapter in Corvette history. Interestingly, the next Corvette to receive an overhead cam V8 would be the C8 Corvette Z06 with its LT6 V8 – named as the true successor to the LT5.

The 1993 Corvette ZR1 Crate Engine Shown Here

The engine you see here is an original 1993 Corvette LT-5 V8 that was reportedly produced as a factory replacement engine (ZVC code) and then never fitted to a car. It’s been sitting on its original shipping pallet ever since, for 33 years and counting.

This is one of the later versions of the LT-5 and as such, it produces 405 bhp rather than the 375 bhp of the earlier versions at debut. This LT-5 was originally ordered by a Rick Hendricks Chevrolet dealership and it would remain there, on its factory pallet, until it was bought by a private Corvette collection/exhibit.

It’s now being offered for sale as part of the Mecum auction in Glendale on the 21st of March, and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or place a bid.

Images courtesy of Mecum + General Motors