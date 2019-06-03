Moto-Lita Mark Four Leather Rim Steering Wheel Reading time: about 1 minute. British

Classic Cars

The Moto-Lita Mark Four is a classically-styled leather rim steering wheel from the storied British company with an aluminum-alloy chassis, and characteristic circular cutaways in the arms to reduce weight.

Moto-Lita has been a leading name in the world of high-end classic and vintage car steering wheels since the late 1950s. The company was founded by Simon Green in the mid-50s, he had started out working for the Cooper Car Company as a 14 year old apprentice and he would eventually work for Connaught Engineering followed by Hersham & Walton Motors – better known as HWM.

Within 10 to 15 yeats Moto-Lita had become the OEM steering wheel supplier for the likes of Austin Healey, Saab, Caterham, Chevron, Cooper Car Co., Jaguar, Jensen, Lister, Lola, MG, Opel, Panther, Rolls-Royce, Rover, TVR, Vauxhall, AC Cars, the Shelby Mustang, and many others.

Today the company retains their long history of making each steering wheel by hand in a wide variety of sizes and styles to suit almost any classic car you can think of.

The Moto-Lita Mark Four features a solid rim with either standard or perforated leather hand-sewn to the alloy wheel. This model is a popular choice on a huge variety of vintage cars, from muscle cars to small 4-cylinder European roadsters and everything in between.

Moto-Lita offer the wheel in sizes from 12″, 13′, 14″, and 15″. You can choose between black leather, black perforated leather, perforated grey leather, black suede, and red leather, with either a polish or black anodised centre.

