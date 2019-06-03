Moto-Lita Mark Four Leather Rim Steering Wheel

The Moto-Lita Mark Four is a classically-styled leather rim steering wheel from the storied British company with an aluminum-alloy chassis, and characteristic circular cutaways in the arms to reduce weight.
Moto-Lita has been a leading name in the world of high-end classic and vintage car steering wheels since the late 1950s. The company was founded by Simon Green in the mid-50s, he had started out working for the Cooper Car Company as a 14 year old apprentice and he would eventually work for Connaught Engineering followed by Hersham & Walton Motors – better known as HWM.
Within 10 to 15 yeats Moto-Lita had become the OEM steering wheel supplier for the likes of Austin Healey, Saab, Caterham, Chevron, Cooper Car Co., Jaguar, Jensen, Lister, Lola, MG, Opel, Panther, Rolls-Royce, Rover, TVR, Vauxhall, AC Cars, the Shelby Mustang, and many others.
Today the company retains their long history of making each steering wheel by hand in a wide variety of sizes and styles to suit almost any classic car you can think of.
The Moto-Lita Mark Four features a solid rim with either standard or perforated leather hand-sewn to the alloy wheel. This model is a popular choice on a huge variety of vintage cars, from muscle cars to small 4-cylinder European roadsters and everything in between.
Moto-Lita offer the wheel in sizes from 12″, 13′, 14″, and 15″. You can choose between black leather, black perforated leather, perforated grey leather, black suede, and red leather, with either a polish or black anodised centre.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The one-of-one “RUF RSR” as it’s become known over the past 30+ years was lauded in the book The World’s Fastest Cars in 1989. Since that time the horsepower has been increased from 400 bhp to over 700 bhp thanks to an ever increasing series of upgrades that, we hope, will continue far into the…
The Jaguar XK120 is one of the most beloved British sports cars of the 20th century, so you can imagine the heartbreak of a young man who owned an XK120 when he discovered it had disappeared without a trace. A Vanishing XK120 Is Rediscovered Under A Table He had left a complete car behind when…
“Scramble” is a 1981 film about British motocross by talented amateur filmmaker Syd Pearman. The film offers a fantastic look into the world of weekend warrior motocross riders, including a personal favorite who arrives with his Suzuki loaded on its side in the back of his hatchback. There’s a good amount of racing footage despite…
The Supermarine Spitfire The Spitfire is not only one of the most consequential aircraft of the Second World War, it’s also one of the most famous aircraft of the 20th century. Originally developed in the mid-1930s, the Spitfire was designed by Supermarine to fill Air Ministry specification F7/30, calling for a modern fighter capable of…
The new BSMC x Goldtop Motorcycle Gloves are a collaborative effort between the two iconic British moto companies. BSMC (The Bike Shed) originally started life in 2011 as a website run by Anthony “Dutch” van Someren, covering his forays into the world of cafe racers, scramblers, flat trackers, bobbers, and other custom motorcycles. The site…
This post was written by the team at Gasoline Motor Co. – One of Australia’s leading custom motorcycle garages first founded in Sydney back in the 1990s. They say every cloud has a silver lining. The silver lining of this story, comes in the form of a Triumph Rocket III Custom Bobber. After a terrible car…