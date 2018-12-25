Michael Schumacher’s Benetton B194 Formula 1 Rear Wing – 1994

This is a rear wing element from Michael Schumacher’s Benetton B194 Formula 1 car, it was dislodged in an accident during qualifying for the 1994 Australian Grand Prix. This would be an eventful race for Schumacher, he was almost tied in the championship standings with British driver Damon Hill.
As this was the final race of the season, the championship would be decided by the time the chequered flag fell – both Schumacher and Hill were battling for their first title.
During qualifying Nigel Mansell set a lighting-fast qualifying time of 1:16.179, Schumacher desperately wanted the advantage he would get from a pole position start – so much so that he overcooked it and binned the car into the wall. Schumacher’s previously set time of 1:16.197 was good enough for 2nd on the grid the next day, one place ahead of Hill.
It was this crash that resulted in a few parts of Schumacher’s car coming loose – including this piece of the rear wing that’s now been preserved for posterity and mounted to a base with a plaque fitted to the top.
The battle between Schumacher and Hill during the race has gone down in infamy, on lap 36 the two men collided as Schumacher came back onto the track after losing control and going off. You can watch the incident yourself above, the stewards deemed it a racing incident and took no further action, so Schumacher took his first F1 World Championship title.
F1 memorabilia is an industry worth countless millions of dollars each year as fans and collectors work to acquire important and significant pieces. Any car parts are always highly prized, and car parts from significant race weekends are particularly popular.
RM Sotheby’s will be offering this Benetton rear wing element on the 6th of February at their Paris auction, there’s currently no price estimate attached to the lot, and you can click here if you’d like to read more about it or register to bid.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
Cure Collection is an automotive apparel company that donates 20% of their sales revenue to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation®, the company is run by Mason Watson who lost his mother Sharon to the disease in 2008. Mason is an automotive designer in Southern California, when not designing new cars he draws/paints some of his…
The Werenbach Model 1 is a Swiss-made automatic watch with a face made from a Soyuz rocket booster that’s been launched, before being recovered somewhere on the Siberian tundra. Each Soyuz is fitted with four rocket boosters, each is 19.6 meters in length and 2.68 meters in diameter, and each is capable of 837.5 Kilonewtons….
The Herrlof Paracord Survival Kit Grenade is an all-in-one survival kit designed to be as compact as possible, making it ideal for use by motorcyclists as well as other motorists, hikers, and mountain bikers. The grenade weighs in at 7.4 ounces and measures 3.6″ x 4.4″, so it’ll fit easily into even the smallest of…
This hour long interview film by Mario Muth offers an insightful and frank look into the life and times of former Formula 1 driver Derek Warwick. Derek is a member of the increasingly rare breed of top tier drivers who earned their position purely through talent, with no financial backing. Interestingly, he’s also driver I’m…
Ride Journal Magazine is a great example of what motorcycle magazines should be, with pages full of stunning photography and beautifully written articles – without any advertising clutter. The magazine is the work of well-known motorcycle writer and photographer Jeremy Hammer who you can follow on Instagram here. Jeremy is a native of one of…
The Breitling Sprint was originally developed by the Swiss watchmaker for use by athletes, with a reliable Valjoux 7733 chronograph movement allowing coaches or athletes to track their times down to the second. The exact year this watch was made is unknown, thought it’s believed to be a 1960s era unit as Breitling switched to…