These are the new Merlin Bandit D3O waterproof motorcycle boots, they’re part of Merlin’s 2022 Explorer Collection designed to be suitable for a wide variety of uses – from simple rides into the office to cross-country adventures.

In recent years there’s been a trend towards more practical motorcycle boots that still offer some protection, but not to the point you can’t walk in them without hobbling.

Boots like this have become popular with many urban motorcyclists who want protection, but still need to be able to walk around comfortably.

The Merlin Bandit D3O boots were designed from a blank slate to fill this need for boots that are both protective and practical. They have a 2.4mm premium cowhide leather upper paired with a Hipora® Triple Liner for waterproofing and a comfort mesh inner lining.

Inside the boot you’ll find D3O armor and a reinforced footbed, an antibacterial sole insert as well as a padded tongue to help keep them comfortable on the feet.

Merlin is a British motorcycle gear brand that was founded relatively recently, just 10 years ago in 2022.

They’ve quickly established a reputation in Europe for good gear that doesn’t break the bank, and the company now sells their gear in over 20 countries worldwide.

The Merlin Bandit D3O boots are now available with an MSRP of £149.99 or approximately $204 USD in sizing ranging from a UK 7 to a UK 12.

