Lillevilla Allwood Getaway Cabin Kit – $18,800 USD

Reading time: about 1 minute.

This is the Lillevilla Allwood Cabin Kit for the Getaway, a kit-built cabin with a cost of $18,800 USD and an estimated assembly time of 6 hours for two people with basic tools.

The cabin is designed to be as versatile as possible, it has a wide upstairs a loft for sleeping with a window that looks out into the back garden, and three rooms downstairs including a main room, and two smaller rooms.

Each kit from Lillevilla ships as a flatpack, the wood is durable, dense grain, and slow grown Nordic Spruce, and the doors and windows are all pre-hung for simplicity. The Getaway cabin includes a covered front terrace with wood railings twin opening front doors, and windows in all rooms.

Lillevilla Allwood Cabin Kit Getaway 1 e1547099907216 740x420 - Lillevilla Allwood Getaway Cabin Kit - $18,800 USD

The kit includes pre-assembled gables, all required nails, screws, fixings, handles, and a door lock, as well as easy to follow instructions. The cabin has a 292 square feet of interior space (not including the upstairs sleeping loft), a wall thickness of 1-3/4″ (44 mm) with a dual T & G wind-block pattern, a ridge height of 12′ 8″, a back wall height of 8″ and the kit has a total weight of 7,300 lbs.

Some people have set up their Getaway cabins in their own backyards as a guest house, others have bought land out in the country or by a lake and built their cabins as weekend escapes, and some have set up their cabins as their full time residences.

With a kit price of $18,800 USD the Getaway offers a reasonably affordable way for people to set up their own holiday home, and some have used their cabins as a way to dip their toe into the world of home ownership for the first time.

Buy Here

Lillevilla Allwood Cabin Kit Getaway Interior

Lillevilla Allwood Cabin Kit Getaway 2 740x487 - Lillevilla Allwood Getaway Cabin Kit - $18,800 USD

Lillevilla Allwood Cabin Kit Getaway Floorplan 740x769 - Lillevilla Allwood Getaway Cabin Kit - $18,800 USD

  • Author Bio
  • Contact Me
Ben Branch Profile Picture Silodrome - Lillevilla Allwood Getaway Cabin Kit - $18,800 USD
Ben Branch
Founder & Senior Editor Silodrome

Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.

Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

https://silodrome.com/author/benjamin/
Published by Ben Branch - January 10th 2019