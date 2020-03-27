Life Is Better On Leaf Springs – A New T-Shirt By Silodrome Reading time: about 1 minute. Clothing

Gear

Leaf springs have been in use since the early 1800s and they’re still being fitted to production cars now, well over 200 years later.

They’ve been used on everything from horse carts and steam trains to motorcycles and race cars, even the most expensive car in the world uses them – the Ferrari 250 GTO worth $50 to $70 million USD each.

Sure there are those who’ll argue that modern coil over or airbag suspension is better and of course they’re right, but there’s something wonderfully simple about traditional leaf springs and the cars that use them.

Visit The Store

About The T-Shirt

T-shirts are a wardrobe staple for many of us, instead of buying and wearing mass-produced sweatshop t-shirts we wanted to offer an alternative – 100% of all profits generated from these t-shirt sales goes directly to keeping Silodrome online.

Silodrome is an independent website with no corporate overlords, these sales will ensure that the site survives and thrives as we all roll further into the 21st century.

Each of these t-shirts is made from an exceptionally comfortable 60/40 blend of cotton and poly. The fabric is both combed and ringspun for a soft texture and a premium feel.

Warranty, Satisfaction & Returns

The team at Bonfire in Richmond, Virginia will be handling all printing, shipping, and returns. If you’re unhappy with your t-shirt, the team at Bonfire have industry leading customer support ready to fix any issues and solve any problems.

Author Details Ben Branch Founder + Senior Editor Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more. Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. You can follow Ben on Instagram here, Twitter here, or LinkedIn here.





This article and its contents are protected by copyright, and may only be republished with a credit and link back to Silodrome.com - ©2019