This is the Rebel Replica 4, it’s an electrically-powered 1/2 scale Land Rover Series I designed to accommodate one adult or up to two children.

As you may expect he top speed is somewhat limited, at 6 mph or 9 km/h, however Land Rovers have never really been about getting anywhere quickly.

The car is made by Rebel Replicas, a small company based in Worcestershire, England. They currently offer a range of three 1/2 scale electric vehicles, one is based on the Land Rover “Lightweight,” another is based on the Defender, and there’s also the one shown here, based on the design of the Series 1 Land Rover.

Each of the three vehicles is much the same under the body, it has a chassis powered by a 24 volt electrical system and an electric motor with power sent to the rear axle via a 25:1 worm drive transmission with both forward and reverse modes, and speed control.

There’s also a 5 inch cable-operated rear disc brake to bring the vehicle safely to a stop. Just like the original full-sized Series 1, this vehicle has a spare tire mounted to the hood, and a fold down windscreen.

Driving the Rebel Replica 4 is as simple as you might expect, with a steering wheel, two pedals, and some basic controls. Under the hood you’ll find one of the two batteries, with the other battery located under the trunk floor next to the electric motor.

The Rebel Replica 4 is really designed for kids however it can be driven by a single determined adult if they insist. Gas prices being what they are around the world is might even be an appealing new daily driver for some (that was a joke, don’t send emails).

Collecting Cars is offering the vehicle you see here for sale in a live online auction, at the time of writing there are still a few days left to bid, and you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Collecting Cars