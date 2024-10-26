This is a Hellcat Redeye crate engine, it’s a 6.2 liter V8 with a supercharger bolted to the top and a rated power output of 807 bhp and 717 lb ft of torque.

The Hellcat Redeye was unveiled as a crate engine by Dodge in late 2020, offering people the chance to buy the same engine used in the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon with a warranty, and the option to buy the additional Front End Accessory Drive (FEAD) Kit, which adds an alternator, power-steering pump, belts, pulleys, and mounting hardware.

This is an unused Hellcat Redeye Hemi crate engine that is still bolted to its shipping palette from Dodge. It’s a relatively tall engine, given the fitment of that 2.7 liter supercharger to the top.

The Hellcat Redeye crate engine is built around a cast iron block with four-bolt powder metal caps. It has twin aluminum alloy heads with hemispherical combustion chambers (hemi head), and a forged alloy steel crankshaft.

Producing over 800 bhp from a 6.2 liter OHV V8 still using pushrods is no mean feat, in order to make it possible the engineers had Dodge designed the engine with the toughest internals available, then they bolted a 2.7 liter supercharger to the top producing 14.5 psi of pressure.

The red line was also increased up to 6,500 rpm from 6,200 rpm. Inside the engine you’ll find induction-hardened crank bearing surfaces with individual journal optimized main bearing clearances, a 5150 alloy gun-drilled camshaft, forged high-strength alloy pistons, powder-forged connecting rods, and a revised valve-spring design with 33 percent increase in oiling for valve springs.

The oil pan and windage tray have been optimized for high acceleration and tested up to 1.8 g, and each engine is dyno-tested for 42 minutes before being shipped to ensure it’s working properly an producing the claimed power output.

At the time of its release the engine retailed for $21,807 USD, that’s not including the added cost of the Front End Accessory Drive (FEAD) Kit. The engine can be paired with either a manual or automatic transmission depending on the wishes of the buyer.

The engine you see here is an original, unused Hellcat Redeye Hemi® crate engine that is now being offered for sale on eBay out of Garland, Texas. The flat rate shipping cost is $399 USD and the seller notes that pick up is welcome, and free delivery in Texas is possible.

If you’d like to read more about this engine or make them an offer you can visit the listing here. It’s being offered with a Buy It Now price of $22,699 USD and it’s still bolted to the factory shipping platform.