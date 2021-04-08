Julbo Cham – Mountaineering + Aviator Sunglasses Reading time: about 1 minute. Adventure

These are the Julbo Cham mountaineering sunglasses, French company Julbo was an early pioneer in the sunglasses business, creating eyewear for mountain climbers who spent their days high in the snowcapped Alps searching for valuable minerals.

The Cham sunglasses are a modern cross-over between traditional aviators and mountaineering eyewear, they have removable leather side shields to protect you from glare and wind, as well as a removable leather bridge guard.

Since Julbo was first founded by Jules Baud their sunglasses have been tested on all of the world’s most challenging mountains, including Everest, Makalu, K2, Gasherbrum II, Broad Peak, Nanga Parbat, and countless others – often on the face of company technical advisor Yannick Seigneur.

With the Cham series of sunglasses owners can choose to have them in either full mountaineering mode for skiing or hiking, then transition them into aviator mode by removing the bridge and side guards.

Each pair has Spectron 3CF polycarbonate lenses offer a visible light transmission rate of 12%, they have 360° adjustable temples with adjustable stems and a soft grip that keeps them in place, a metal frame, and they weigh just 39 grams. All Julbo sunglasses come with a lifetime warranty that covers all types of manufacturing defects in materials and workmanship.

