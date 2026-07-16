This is a 1966 Jeep Gladiator J3000 that survives in remarkably original condition, thanks largely to the fact it’s done only 14,000 miles since new – with an extensive history file to back it up.

The J3000 comes with a period-correct Alaskan Truck Camper mounted in the bed, it’s removable, but when it’s fitted it turns the truck into a vintage home-on-wheels that has a dinette that converts into a bed, a sink with running water, a gas stove, and a refrigerator.

Fast Facts: A Jeep Gladiator + Alaskan Camper

This 1966 Jeep Gladiator J-3000 Custom Townside is a Kaiser Jeep-era 4×4 pickup that has covered under 14,000 miles from new. It keeps its original Indian Ceramic paintwork, drivetrain, glass, and rubber moldings, and rides on a 126 inch wheelbase with Dana 44 front and rear axles, and a Dana 20 transfer case.

Power comes from AMC’s 327 cubic inch Vigilante V8, factory-rated at 250 bhp and 340 lb ft of torque, backed by a column-shifted 3-speed manual and dual-range transfer case. AMC used this engine in Gladiators and Wagoneers only from 1965 through 1967 before replacing it with the Buick 350 for 1968.

The truck was bought new in California by an older couple who fitted a period-correct Alaskan camper the same year, apparently for retirement travel that never really happened. It remained with its first owner for more than 40 years, and the camper is still stocked with unopened supplies from the 1960s.

The current seller first tried to buy it in 2010, then reconnected with the truck in 2025 via a Facebook Marketplace listing in Fresno. He shipped it to Sumas, Washington, then across to Abbotsford, British Columbia, where he recommissioned the fuel system, brakes, and electrics while rebuilding original parts wherever possible.

History Speedrun: Jeep Pickup Trucks

Jeep’s first civilian pickup was the Willys-Overland Jeep Truck, introduced in 1947. It had a 118 inch wheelbase and was powered initially by the 134 cubic inch “Go Devil” flathead four (the same engine that had powered the WWII Willys Jeep), it borrowed body-on-frame construction from the Jeep station wagon of the time and could be ordered as a pickup, platform stake, chassis cab, or bare chassis.

Between 200,000 and 230,000 examples left the Toledo, Ohio plant across an 18 year production run that ended in 1965. Kaiser Motors had acquired Willys-Overland in 1953, running the company as Willys Motors until it was renamed Kaiser Jeep Corporation in early 1963.

In late 1956, Kaiser launched the Forward Control series, it was designed by legendary industrial designer Brooks Stevens, the short-wheelbase FC-150 used the CJ-5’s 81 inch chassis with the cab pushed forward over the front axle, giving a 78 inch bed despite the fact it was a very compact truck.

The longer FC-170 followed in 1957 on a 103⅝ inch wheelbase, with a 226 cubic inch Super Hurricane inline-six and a 108 inch bed. Just over 30,000 FCs were built across nine years, with a peak of 9,738 in 1957.

Enter The Gladiator

Kaiser Jeep began development of a replacement pickup truck in 1959, with a much more conventional appearance than the FC series. The first pickup mule was running by early 1960, roughly three months after the equivalent mule for the Wagoneer, the four-wheel-drive station wagon that would launch alongside it and share most of its underpinnings. The two vehicles shared a ladder frame, front sheet metal from the A-pillar forward, and most of the mechanical hardware.

The Gladiator pickup was introduced in November of 1962 as a 1963 model. It was offered as the J200 on a 120 inch wheelbase and the J 300 on a 126 inch wheelbase, with rear-wheel drive standard and four-wheel drive optional. Bed choices included the Townside (slab-sided), Thriftside (flared-fender step-side), and flat stake bed.

The Gladiator was powered by the Tornado 230, a 230 cubic inch overhead-cam inline-six rated at 140 bhp and 210 lb ft of torque. Interestingly, it was the first mass-produced OHC engine in an American light truck. The truck also had a factory automatic option, Borg-Warner’s AS-8W 3-speed, which made the Gladiator the first four-wheel-drive pickup available with an automatic – another historic first.

Torsion-bar independent front suspension with a Dana 44 diff was also available as a $160 option on half-ton 4×4 trucks, but it sold poorly and was dropped after 1965, with the live axle front end remaining the only option.

In late 1965, the J200 became the J2000 and the J300 became the J3000, with reorganized GVW classifications and a few mild styling changes. The upright “rhino” grille attributed to Brooks Stevens carried over, as did the twin-headlight front end shared with the Wagoneer.

The J3000 rode on the same 126 inch wheelbase as its predecessor, with a Dana 44 front axle and a Dana 44 or Dana 53 rear axle on most versions, with a Dana 70 on the heaviest dual-rear-wheel models, and a Dana 20 transfer case on 4×4 trucks.

The Tornado six was gone by then, replaced during 1965 by the AMC 232 cubic inch OHV inline-six as the standard engine. The big news was the top option – AMC’s 327 cubic inch “Vigilante” V8. Rated at 250 bhp gross and 340 lb ft of torque at 2,600 rpm, the Vigilante was an AMC design with no relation to the Chevrolet 327 of the same displacement.

Kaiser Jeep used it in Gladiators and Wagoneers from 1965 through 1967, replacing it with the Buick 350 for 1968. The Vigilante turned the J3000 into a genuinely quick pickup for its era, and transmission choices included a Warner T-98 4-speed manual, a 3-speed manual, and, increasingly, the Turbo-Hydramatic 400 automatic.

M715: The Military Variant Of The Gladiator

The Gladiator chassis went to war in 1967 as the M715, a 1.25 ton military truck built for the U.S. Army through till 1969. Roughly 33,000 were made across the run, powered by the Tornado six with a T-98 4-speed box, Dana 60 front and Dana 70 rear axles, and 5.87:1 gearing. They were deployed in significant numbers in Vietnam, on the Korean DMZ, and at U.S. bases across Europe.

Kaiser Jeep was sold to American Motors in 1970, as a result, the Gladiator name was dropped after 1971, and the line continued as the “Jeep Pickup” and then as the “J10” and “J20” from 1974 onwards. AMC brought its own 360 and 401 cubic inch V8s and added the Honcho, Golden Eagle, and Levi’s-themed packages through the 1970s.

The pickup remained on the SJ platform until the 1988 model year, with Chrysler completing the final year after acquiring AMC in 1987. The related Grand Wagoneer continued on the same underpinnings through 1991, making the platform one of the longest continuous production runs in American automotive history at nearly three decades.

Chrysler shut the Jeep pickup line down entirely in 1992 and it stayed shut until the Wrangler-based Gladiator revived the name in 2019.

The 1966 Jeep Gladiator + Alaskan Camper Shown Here

This 1966 Jeep Gladiator J3000 is a Custom Townside version of the 4×4 pickup that’s covered under 14,000 miles from new, and it keeps its original Indian Ceramic paintwork, drivetrain, glass, and rubber moldings. It was bought new in California by an older couple who fitted a bed-mounted Alaskan camper in 1966 with the apparent intention of using the truck for retirement travel. Sadly, that trip never happened.

The camper is still fully stocked with unopened camping supplies from the 1960s, and the original Goodyear tires fitted in 1981 covered just 300 miles before being taken off. The truck remained with its first owner for more than 40 years.

The current seller first became aware of the truck in 2010, when the original owners had just sold it. He contacted the new owner, who said he planned to recommission it and get it back on the road after a long period of indoor storage.

Fifteen years later, in 2025, the seller spotted a listing for a 1966 Jeep J3000 on Facebook Marketplace out of Fresno, California, and recognized it. The listing had been up only a few hours. On calling the seller, he learned that the man he had spoken with in 2010 had passed away without completing the recommissioning, and his brother was selling the truck as part of the estate. A deal was struck and the truck was shipped north to Sumas, Washington.

The seller collected the truck in Sumas and spent a couple of hours getting it roadworthy enough for the 10-mile drive across the border to Abbotsford, British Columbia. Because the truck had been brought in from out of province, it required a full inspection in BC.

The fuel system was gone through, along with the electrics and brakes. The carburetor, master cylinder, fuel pump, and washer pump were all rebuilt rather than replaced, in line with the seller’s stated preference for keeping original parts wherever possible. The starter and heater core were also refurbished.

Chassis work included a 4 inch suspension lift with replacement springs and shocks, a new steering stabilizer, and the fitment of STA Super Lug tires on the original five-lug 16-inch steel wheels, refinished in white with turbine-style covers. The original 1981 Goodyear tires are included in the sale with those 300 miles still on them. Braking is by power-assisted drums at all four corners, and the truck keeps its manually locking front hubs.

Under the hood is the desirable 327 cubic inch AMC Vigilante V8, factory-rated at 250 bhp and 340 lb ft of torque, backed by a column-shifted 3-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case.

The seller performed a paint correction that brought the Indian Ceramic finish back, detailed the bed after removing the camper for the first time since new, and replaced the brittle original rubber flooring with charcoal carpet to match the factory Charcoal interior that came with the Custom Cab option.

The cabin still has its bench seat trimmed in Charcoal vinyl with patterned inserts, a push-button radio, a white two-spoke steering wheel, and the original 100-mph speedometer with fuel and coolant gauges. Some paint chips and blemishes are noted on the hood and front bumper.

The Alaskan camper itself is height-adjustable, it has windows on all sides, and is finished inside with wood paneling, a crank window, a dinette, a stove, an icebox, and a sink.

It’s believed to have been fitted when the truck was new and has stayed with it ever since. The truck is now offered on its British Columbia registration and will come with the original build sheet, initial purchase documents, factory literature, brochures, the 1981 Goodyears, and the vintage camping accessories still stocked in the camper.

It’s being offered for sale out of British Columbia, Canada on Bring a Trailer and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or register to bid.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer + Image courtesy of Kaiser Jeep Corporation