This 1971 International Scout 800 is fitted with a Meyer ST-78 Hi-Lo power angling fan belt driven snow plow, back in the early 1970s it would have been the pinnacle of all-terrain snow clearing machinery.

The company that built the plow, Meyer, claims to have invented the first automobile-attached snow plow used in North America – all the way back in 1926 in Newburgh, New York.

Fast Facts – A Classic International Scout Snow Plow

The International Scout was first offered for sale in 1961 as a direct competitor for the Jeep CJ series of civilian 4x4s. It proved so successful that it inspired Ford to release their own competitor, which would named the Ford Bronco.

The International Scout 800 was released in 1965 as an upgraded version of the original Scout 80 from ’61, it had improved seats, better instrumentation, a heater, an updated dashboard, optional rear seats, and a number of other improvements.

The off-road ability and utilitarian nature of the Scout made it ideal for use as a snow plow, and the addition of the heater in the Scout 800 made it a far more pleasant experience for the driver.

The Meyer ST-78 Hi-Lo Plow has a hydraulic system driven off the engine (at the fan belt) which allows it to be raised and lowered, and to have the angle of the blade changed – all from the comfort of the cab.

The International Scout 800

The original International Scout, retroactively known as the Scout 80, was released in 1961. It had been developed according to a brief that had asked the engineering team to “design something to replace the horse.”

The key competitor for the Scout was going to be the Jeep CJ, the civilianized version of the Jeep from WWII that was still very spartan.

Though they didn’t know it at the time, the Scout had inspired Ford to develop their own very similar 4×4. It was developed by many of the same people who had designed the Ford Mustang and it was released in 1965.

Though there were other competitors for the Scout, the Bronco vs Scout rivalry was the most intense and in many ways it helped shaped future versions of both vehicles.

The International Scout 800 could be ordered with engine ranging from the 152 cubic inch (2.5 liter) Comanche inline-four up to the 266 cubic inch (4.4 liter) V8, with a 232 cubic inch (3.8 liters) inline-six in the middle that proved to be a popular option.

As was standard for the time both front and rear suspension consisted of leaf springs and tubular shock absorbers on live axles. Power was sent to the axles via a centrally-mounted two-speed transfer case, which itself received power from the transmission.

Due to competition being provided by the Bronco the Scout was being regularly updated. Between 1965 and 1971 three model sub-variations were built – the original 800, the 800A, and the 800B.

Interestingly, Ford released an all-new Bronco in 2021 and rumors have now been confirmed that an all-new Scout is in development to compete with it, featuring styling reminiscent of the classic Scouts of old but with a modern 100% electric drivetrain.

Meyer Snow Plows

Edward “Ed” Meyer is said to have built the first automobile-mounted snow plow in North America back in 1926.

Over the years that followed the company kept innovating, developing steel moldboards instead of wood, and a hydraulic lift system for raising and lowering the plow from inside the driver’s compartment.

Later they developed a power angling system which also worked via hydraulics, and plow headlights to help drivers see better when they were out plowing late at night or early in the morning.

The company is still in business today building a line of automobile-mounted snow plows and salt spreaders.

The International 800 Scout Show Plow Shown Here

The bright yellow International Scout 800-based plow you see here is a 1971 model, which would make it a Scout 800B.

It’s powered by the 232 cubic inch (3.8 liter) inline-six cylinder engine producing 145 bhp, and power is sent to all four wheels via a Borg Warner T39 automatic transmission and a two-speed Dana transfer case.

It’s fitted with dual 10 gallon fuel tanks, 10 gallons works out to approximately 38 liters for those of you who work in metric.

The Scout has front bucket seats, heavy-duty front and rear springs, and a heavy duty rear step with a trailer hitch. It has a Dana 44 rear axle and a Dana 30 front axle, sending power to the ground via steel wheels and Cooper Discoverer A/T tires.

Up front you’ll find a Meyer ST-78 Hi-Lo snow plow that can be hydraulically raised and lowered, and its angle can be changed in the same way. The plow can also be removed of course, allowing the Scout to be used normally.

This unusual classic snow plow is due to roll across the auction block with Mecum later in May, if you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can see the listing here.

Images courtesy of Mecum