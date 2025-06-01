This is a brand new, never used body shell for a 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback that was built at the Dynacorn factory in California under an official licensing agreement with Ford.

These new Mustang bodies come in a few variants and model years, they offer better metallurgy, anti-rust treatment, and better panel alignment and straightness than the Ford factory-built originals from the 1960s.

What Is Dynacorn?

Dynacorn Classic Bodies is a US-based company known in the automative world for manufacturing officially licensed replacement body shells and parts for classic American muscle cars, as well as vintage trucks.

The company is headquartered in Camarillo, California and it operates as a supplier to the restoration and custom car industries across the country (and around the world), producing complete steel body shells, individual body panels, and key structural components that would otherwise be impossible to find.

The company was founded in the 1980s, initially focusing on hard-to-find restoration sheet metal for early Ford Mustangs and Chevrolet Camaros. As demand grew for more extensive replacement solutions, especially for cars with irreparable rust or collision damage, Dynacorn began developing full body shells. These are all built to factory specifications using modern steel and precision tooling, and are licensed by original manufacturers including Ford, General Motors/Chevrolet, and Mopar.

Dynacorn would achieve nationwide attention in 2005 when it released its first full replacement body – a 1967 Ford Mustang fastback steel unibody shell. It was aimed at professional restorers, amateur restorers, and custom car builders – especially for cases where original vehicles had rusted or otherwise deteriorated beyond feasible economic repair.

This Mustang body shell was produced under official license from Ford and adhered to strict dimensional tolerances – the company later expanded its product line to include bodies for the 1969 Camaro, 1970 Chevelle, 1947 to 1953 Chevrolet pickup, 1966 to 1967 GTO, and other high-demand vintage pony and muscle cars.

Dynacorn uses high-grade automotive steel and modern manufacturing techniques like laser cutting and resistance spot welding to ensure the accuracy and structural integrity of their panels and full steel bodies. While these new bodies are built to OEM specifications, they are classified as replacement parts, not new vehicles, and as a result they must be registered using original donor vehicle VINs.

As a result of this, most builders start with a rusted out car of the right year, then order the same year body shell from Dynacorn to swap over the VIN plate and any salvageable parts. Most try to ensure they keep at least the original engine block in place as then the car would technically be matching numbers, though this practice is understandably controversial in purist circles.

The 1967 Mustang Fastback Body Shell Shown Here

The body shell you see here is for a 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback, it was built by Dynacorn, it’s finished in their base coat primer, and it remains in its steel shipping crate ready to be taken out and built into a complete car.

There is currently a three year waiting list for Dynacorn bodies of this type, so the fact that the eBay seller is now offering this one in as-new condition will give whoever the buyer is the chance to skip the queue and get their body delivered in a week or two.

The seller notes that they bought this body for their own 1967 Fastback S code big block that had largely rusted away. The project has now been cancelled, so this body is being sold, along with the door VIN plate off the original car, and the title that the seller will sign over to the buyer.

If you’d like to read more about this body or place a bid you’ll find the eBay listing here. It’s being sold out of White Lake, Michigan with a Buy It Now price of $29,999 USD.

Images courtesy of Darko Stoj