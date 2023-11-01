This is the Ferrari F131 V8 from a Ferrari 360 Modena, it’s now been mounted to a pedestal display stand and it’s being offered for sale as a unique sculpture of sorts, ideally suited to a garage with one or more Prancing Horses in it.

Fresh from the factory this engine would have been capable of 395 bhp at 8,500 rpm with 275 lb ft of torque at 4,750 rpm. It has an alloy block and heads, with double overhead cams, four valves per cylinder, a bore x stroke of 85 mm × 79 mm, and a total displacement of 3.6 liters or 3,586cc.

The Ferrari 360 Modena was one of the most important road-going Ferraris of the modern age. It was developed in the late 1990s as the first new production Ferrari for the new millennium – it was released in 1999 and sold until 2004.

Unlike its forebears the 360 had an all-new aluminum space-frame chassis that was co-developed with Alcoa. This new chassis was said to be 40% stiffer than the steel chassis used on the outgoing Ferrari F355 while still being 28% lighter.

The body of the car was penned by Goran Popović at Pininfarina, it represented a major step forward in design for Ferrari, and it helped set a trend that is still influencing new mid-engined Ferraris today – well over 20 years after it debuted.

It wasn’t just a new chassis and body that had been developed for the 360 Modena but a new engine also. A 3.6 liter flat-plane crank V8 with titanium connecting rods that was 60 kgs lighter than the engine in the previous model.

The engine you see here is an original Ferrari F131 from a 360 Modena, it’s been set up for display now and as such the internal parts of the engine have been removed. It does keep many of its external parts however, including the red intake plenums, the intake manifold, cylinder heads, and exhaust manifolds, as well as the oil sump, and an oil filter.

It’s now being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer out of Jupiter, Florida with no reserve and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or register to bid.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer