The Icon 1000 Varial Motorcycle Boots – Designed To Be Comfortable On And Off The Bike

The new Icon 1000 Varial Boots are an EN 13634:2015 certified motorcycle boot designed to work as regular streetwear when you’re not on the bike, without leaving you hobbling around like C-3PO.
The team at Icon wanted to ensure that the Varial would avoid looking like normal motorcycle boots so the development process started with a blank slate. A comfortable new athletic footbed was designed to integrate an axialmetric shank, a lasting board, and a transverse beam for full-foot reinforcement.
A D3O® impact plate protects both sides of your ankle, D3O® is an advanced armor that remains soft and malleable until it’s impacted, in which case it instantly hardens. This makes it ideal for use in protective motorcycle gear as it avoids many of the pitfalls of traditional hard armor.
The Varial boots have a premium full grain leather upper with brass eyelets and a leather ankle retention strap. Careful attention was paid to ensure the sole was soft enough to offer all-day comfort while still retaining good feedback for shifting and braking – an essential requirement for any motorcycle footwear.
In order to ensure you can get the boot on quickly with minimal fuss the Varial has a leather ankle loop and there’s a padded fabric ankle back to give you unhindered range of foot motion. Icon offer the Varial in sizes from 7 to 14, and you can choose from brown (shown here) or black.
