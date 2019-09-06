22 Genuine Historic Rally Plates – All For Sale With Prices From £150 to £250 Reading time: about 3 minutes. Art

Classic Cars

Racing

Rally

This is a selection of 22 of the historic rally plates up for sale as part of the H&H Classics auction due to end on the 8th of September, with bidding underway now.

These plates were attached to some of the most famous rally cars of their era including some race winners, as well as cars driven by the likes of Roger Clark, Timo Makinen, Hannu Mikkola, and Tony Pond to name just a few.

There are rallies represented here from all over Europe and beyond, the most famous of which is likely the Monte Carlo Rally with its distinctive rally plate design that was mounted to everything from Mini Coopers to Porsche 911s and the Lancia Stratos HF.

Price estimates on this selection of plates range from £150 to £250 making them genuinely affordable to almost everyone. We’ve included all of the available information on each of these 20 plates below (admittedly it’s not much) as well as a link to the auction page for those of you who want to get an online bid in.

Coupe Des Alpes Rally Plate

A pressed-aluminium plate for competitor number 95. Contains a Union Jack and Esso sponsorship.

Visit The Listing

Monte Carlo Rally Plate, 1966

This aluminium plate was fitted to the Rover 2000 of Mabbs and Porter, competitor number 177.

Visit The Listing

‘K.A.K Rallyt’ Rally Plate, 1968

Printed-aluminium construction, competitor number 12 – interestingly, records show that this number didn’t appear to be issued to a competitor.

Visit The Listing

Rally International Codasur’ Rally Plate, 1979

75th Anniversary event, printed-aluminium construction, un-numbered.

Visit The Listing

Monte Carlo Rally Plate, 1969

This plate was fitted to the famous Mikkola / Porter – Ford Escort Twin Cam. It’s has pressed-aluminium construction with competitor number 27.

Visit The Listing

Acropolis Rally Plate, 1970

This pressed-metal plate was fitted to the car of competitor number 9 – the Andersson / Porter – Ford Escort Twin-Cam.

Visit The Listing

UDT World Cup Rally Plate, 1974

Fitted to the Pond / Black – Renault Alpine in this memorable London – Sahara – Munich event, printed-aluminium construction, competitor number 55.

Visit The Listing

Monte Carlo Rally Plate, 1970

Clark / Porter – Ford Escort Twin Cam. Pressed-aluminium construction, competitor number 9.

Visit The Listing

Rallye D’ Antibes Rally Plate, 1975

Pressed-aluminium construction, competitor number 2.

Visit The Listing

Rally Codasur Ultra Movil YPF Rally Plate, 1980

Tucaman – Argentina event, painted aluminium construction, un-numbered.

Visit The Listing

Coupe Des Alpes Rally Plate, 1968

From the Clark / Porter – Ford Escort Twin Cam, pressed-aluminium construction, with a stencilled Union jack flag, competitor number 53.

Visit The Listing

Monte Carlo Rally Plate, 1972

Piot / Porter – Ford Escort RS1600, pressed-aluminium construction, competitor number 7.

Visit The Listing

Acropolis Rally Plate, 1972

Hillyer / Porter – Ford Escort RS1600, printed-aluminium construction, competitor number 20.

Visit The Listing

Rallye Di San Remo Rally Plate, 1969

Clark / Porter – Ford Escort, painted-aluminium construction, competitor number 3.

Visit The Listing

K.A.K Rallyt Rally Plate, 1970

Makinen / Porter – Ford Escort, printed-aluminium construction, competitor number 13.

Visit The Listing

Coupe Des Alpes Rally Plate, 1969

Clark / Porter – Ford Escort, pressed-aluminium construction, with stencilled Union Jack flag, competitor number 29.

Visit The Listing

Monte Carlo Rally Plate, 1973

Mikkola / Porter – Ford Escort RS1600, pressed-aluminium construction, competitor number 20.

Visit The Listing

Acropolis Rally Plate, 1968

Clark / Porter – Ford Escort RS1600, painted-aluminium construction, competitor number 30, fitted to the winning vehicle.

Visit The Listing

Rallye International Da Maroc’ Rally Plate, 1976

Clark / Porter – Ford Escort RS1800 MK III, painted-aluminium construction, competitor number 7.

Visit The Listing

Monte Carlo Rally Plate, 1979

Clark / Porter – Ford Fiesta, ressed-aluminium construction, competitor number 15.

Visit The Listing

Olympia Rally Plaque, 1972

Pressed-metal construction, competitor number ‘2’.

Visit The Listing

Monte Carlo Rally Plate, 1973

Clark / Porter – Ford Escort RS1800 MKIII, pressed-aluminium construction, competitor number 11.

Visit The Listing

Author Details Ben Branch Founder + Senior Editor Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more. Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. You can follow Ben on Instagram here, Twitter here, or LinkedIn here.





This article and its contents are protected by copyright, and may only be republished with a credit and link back to Silodrome.com - ©2019