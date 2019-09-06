22 Genuine Historic Rally Plates – All For Sale With Prices From £150 to £250
Reading time: about 3 minutes.
This is a selection of 22 of the historic rally plates up for sale as part of the H&H Classics auction due to end on the 8th of September, with bidding underway now.
These plates were attached to some of the most famous rally cars of their era including some race winners, as well as cars driven by the likes of Roger Clark, Timo Makinen, Hannu Mikkola, and Tony Pond to name just a few.
There are rallies represented here from all over Europe and beyond, the most famous of which is likely the Monte Carlo Rally with its distinctive rally plate design that was mounted to everything from Mini Coopers to Porsche 911s and the Lancia Stratos HF.
Price estimates on this selection of plates range from £150 to £250 making them genuinely affordable to almost everyone. We’ve included all of the available information on each of these 20 plates below (admittedly it’s not much) as well as a link to the auction page for those of you who want to get an online bid in.
Coupe Des Alpes Rally Plate
A pressed-aluminium plate for competitor number 95. Contains a Union Jack and Esso sponsorship.
Monte Carlo Rally Plate, 1966
This aluminium plate was fitted to the Rover 2000 of Mabbs and Porter, competitor number 177.
‘K.A.K Rallyt’ Rally Plate, 1968
Printed-aluminium construction, competitor number 12 – interestingly, records show that this number didn’t appear to be issued to a competitor.
Rally International Codasur’ Rally Plate, 1979
75th Anniversary event, printed-aluminium construction, un-numbered.
Monte Carlo Rally Plate, 1969
This plate was fitted to the famous Mikkola / Porter – Ford Escort Twin Cam. It’s has pressed-aluminium construction with competitor number 27.
Acropolis Rally Plate, 1970
This pressed-metal plate was fitted to the car of competitor number 9 – the Andersson / Porter – Ford Escort Twin-Cam.
UDT World Cup Rally Plate, 1974
Fitted to the Pond / Black – Renault Alpine in this memorable London – Sahara – Munich event, printed-aluminium construction, competitor number 55.
Monte Carlo Rally Plate, 1970
Clark / Porter – Ford Escort Twin Cam. Pressed-aluminium construction, competitor number 9.
Rallye D’ Antibes Rally Plate, 1975
Pressed-aluminium construction, competitor number 2.
Rally Codasur Ultra Movil YPF Rally Plate, 1980
Tucaman – Argentina event, painted aluminium construction, un-numbered.
Coupe Des Alpes Rally Plate, 1968
From the Clark / Porter – Ford Escort Twin Cam, pressed-aluminium construction, with a stencilled Union jack flag, competitor number 53.
Monte Carlo Rally Plate, 1972
Piot / Porter – Ford Escort RS1600, pressed-aluminium construction, competitor number 7.
Acropolis Rally Plate, 1972
Hillyer / Porter – Ford Escort RS1600, printed-aluminium construction, competitor number 20.
Rallye Di San Remo Rally Plate, 1969
Clark / Porter – Ford Escort, painted-aluminium construction, competitor number 3.
K.A.K Rallyt Rally Plate, 1970
Makinen / Porter – Ford Escort, printed-aluminium construction, competitor number 13.
Coupe Des Alpes Rally Plate, 1969
Clark / Porter – Ford Escort, pressed-aluminium construction, with stencilled Union Jack flag, competitor number 29.
Monte Carlo Rally Plate, 1973
Mikkola / Porter – Ford Escort RS1600, pressed-aluminium construction, competitor number 20.
Acropolis Rally Plate, 1968
Clark / Porter – Ford Escort RS1600, painted-aluminium construction, competitor number 30, fitted to the winning vehicle.
Rallye International Da Maroc’ Rally Plate, 1976
Clark / Porter – Ford Escort RS1800 MK III, painted-aluminium construction, competitor number 7.
Monte Carlo Rally Plate, 1979
Clark / Porter – Ford Fiesta, ressed-aluminium construction, competitor number 15.
Olympia Rally Plaque, 1972
Pressed-metal construction, competitor number ‘2’.
Monte Carlo Rally Plate, 1973
Clark / Porter – Ford Escort RS1800 MKIII, pressed-aluminium construction, competitor number 11.
This article and its contents are protected by copyright, and may only be republished with a credit and link back to Silodrome.com - ©2019