This is the Heimplanet Fistral tent, it’s the smallest and least expensive tent made by the German camping goods company, and just like its larger siblings it uses the company’s proprietary Geodeisc pneumatic structure.

The key to the popularity of Heimplanet’s tents are their unique inflatable frames. They don’t require any poles, you simply unfold the tent, hammer in the pegs, then spend a few seconds pumping up the load bearing pneumatic beams.

Fast Facts – The Heimplanet Fistral Tent

Depending on the pump you use the Fistral tent can be fully erect in just 14 seconds, with smaller pumps taking 30 to 40 seconds.

A major benefit of the design is that it can withstand winds and heavy weather as there are no poles to break – the air-filled Geodeisc beams simply bend and flex with the movement of the air.

The tent packs down to a bag that is 15 x 8 x 8 inches in size, or 34 x 20 x 20 cm, and it weighs 5.5 lbs or 2.5 kgs.

The Fistral can accommodate up to two people comfortably, and it has a total interior space of 45 square feet or 4.2 square meters.

Heimplanet Fistral Tent – Specifications

The first thing most people want to know about any of Heimplanet’s tent is the cost – the Fistral costs €499 which works out to approximately $584 USD, and this includes the company’s lifetime support and warranty.

The second thing most people want to know is what happens if you get an air leak?

The answer is twofold and Heimplanet explains that air leaks are an extremely rare event. If you do happen to have one you patch the leak using a small kit that’s provided with every tent much like you would a bicycle, car, or motorcycle tire. Secondly even if there is a catastrophic failure the geodesic beams are designed to that a leak in one won’t affect the other, the good beam keeps the tent up.

The tent is made with a 100% high tenacity polyester 40D 240T ripstop flysheet that has a PU coating. The inner tent is 100% nylon 40D 210T ripstop, it’s also breathable for good airflow. The groundsheet is a 100% nylon tafetta 70D 210T with PU coating.

Each tent comes with the required pegs, repair kit, guy ropes, pack sack, pump adapter, and the gear loft. A pump isn’t provided as most people already have one and it saves a little on the cost, Heimplanet does sell pumps of various sizes and they’re easy to source from any sporting goods store when required.

