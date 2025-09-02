This is a brand new Chevrolet ZZ632/1000 crate engine, it’s good for 1,004 bhp when fitted to a car, and impressively it’s naturally aspirated, and it can run on 93 octane pump fuel.

As the name implies, the engine has a displacement of 632 cubic inches (that’s 10.35 liters) but it’ll fit almost any place that a standard Chevy big block V8 will, making it an ideal engine swap for owners who want eye-watering horsepower without the added complexity of forced-induction.

The Chevrolet Performance ZZ632/1000 Crate Engine

The Chevrolet Performance ZZ632/1000 is a 632 cubic inch (10.35 liter) naturally-aspirated, big-block V8 crate engine producing a whopping 1,004 bhp at 6,600 rpm and 876 lb ft of torque at 5,600 rpm. It’s the highest-output engine Chevrolet has ever sold in crate form.

GM says the engine is designed for off-road and motorsport applications, as it’s not emissions compliant, but more than a few road cars have even fitted with them on the sly. Or not on the sly, depending on your state’s specific regulations.

Impressively, the engine runs on 93 octane pump gas and doesn’t need higher-octane racing gas, this means it can be run much more cheaply than a high-octane-gas-only racing engine.

The ZZ632/1000 is built on a tall-deck cast iron block with siamese cylinder bores, four-bolt main caps, and it has a 4.600 inch bore and 4.750 inch stroke. The rotating assembly includes a forged steel crankshaft, 4340 H-beam forged steel connecting rods, and forged aluminum pistons.

The compression ratio is 12.0:1 and the camshaft is a hydraulic roller with 0.740 inch intake and 0.744 inch exhaust lift and 258/270 degrees of duration at 0.050-inch lift, ground with a 113-degree lobe separation angle.

The aluminum SR20 cylinder heads, originally developed specifically for drag racing, use relocated intake ports and large 2.45 inch intake and 1.80 inch exhaust valves, supported by shaft-mounted rocker arms. Valve spring pressures are set at 400 lbs open, with stability confirmed during dyno runs at up to 7,000 rpm – impressive for a pushrod engine.

Induction is handled by a high-rise single-plane aluminum intake manifold and port fuel injection, managed by a Holley EFI ECU and GM sensors. Coil-near-plug ignition and a 58x reluctor wheel provide the spark reliably – especially at high rpms. The engine ships as a turnkey crate package under GM part number 19432060, which includes the wiring harness, sensors, throttle body, and ignition components.

The ZZ632/1000 was publicly introduced in late 2021 and physically debuted at the 2022 Hot Rod Power Tour in a custom 1967 Camaro. It’s built entirely in-house at Chevrolet Performance’s facility in Pontiac, Michigan, where each engine is dyno tested and visually inspected before shipping.

The ZZ632/1000 Crate Engine Shown Here

The engine you see here is an original Chevrolet Performance ZZ632/1000 crate engine that has never been used – it’s still sitting on its original factory shipping pallet. The cardboard box and plastic cover were removed so it could be photographed – but it remains in as-delivered condition throughout.

The selling dealer bought the engine in September of 2024. For whatever reason it was never fitted to a car, and they’re now offering it for sale along with a Holley Terminator X EFI system and wiring.

It’s being offered out of Wellington, Ohio on Bring a Trailer and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or place a bid. The fact that it’s still on a pallet will mean it’s a little easier to move around, with the aid of a forklift of course.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer