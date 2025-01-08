This is a rebuilt Gardner 6LXB inline-six cylinder diesel engine with a displacement of 10.45 liters and an output rating of 180 bhp with 562 lb ft of torque at just 1,800 rpm.

The diesel engines built by L. Gardner and Sons have powered a vast array of vehicles over the years, from WWI tanks and WWII midget submarines to luxury yachts, busses, and even an assortment of Lagondas, Bentleys, and Rolls-Royces.

L. Gardner and Sons: A History Speedrun

L. Gardner and Sons originally started out in Manchester, England in 1868 as a manufacturer of sewing machines established by Lawrence Gardner. In 1895 the company turned some of its resources to manufacturing gas engines, and by 1903 they had began manufacturing diesel engines.

Given the firm’s history of sewing machine manufacturing, which involved intricate and precise engineering, it should be no surprise that their engines were amongst the best in the world. After the outbreak of WWI the diesel engines from L. Gardner and Sons would be used in a series of British tanks.

Following the war the engines would be used in luxury yachts, busses, and trucks, but a small number of luxury car owners had Gardner diesel engines installed to take advantage of the excellent torque characteristics and the fact that they could reliably return over 30 mpg.

During WWII diesel engines from L. Gardner and Sons would power the Royal Navy’s X class and XE class midget submarines. After the war the company’s engines found a use in British Rail Class 01 and 04 locomotives, and in luxury motor yachts like the MV Havengore, the Condor, and the Condor of Bermuda.

In later years, Rolls-Royce would acquire a 17% stake in L. Gardner and Sons, and soon thereafter the company would be bought by Hawker Siddeley. In 1986 Perkins Engines bought Gardner but sadly by the early 1990s the company’s engines would have needed a full redesign to keep pace with emissions and efficiency requirements, and so the firm was shutdown.

In more recent years the company Gardner Marine Diesels was founded to supply parts and rebuilding services for Gardner engines.

The Gardner 6LXB Engine Shown Here

The engine you see here is a Gardner 6LXB, it’s a naturally-aspirated diesel with a displacement of 10.45 liters and a straight-six layout. The engine produces 180 bhp and 562 lb ft of torque at 1,800 rpm, making it ideal for use in marine and industrial land-based applications.

That said, it would also be well-suited to use in a classic but engineless Rolls-Royce or Bentley if the owner wanted to recreate the diesel-engined specials of years gone by.

This Gardner 6LXB was rebuilt by Gardner specialist Tangent Engineering for road use, but the project it was intended for was cancelled, and as a result the engine has only been run a handful of times since.

It’s now being offered for sale with a bell housing and a transmission that was built specifically for this engine, and its power production at lower rpms. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Car & Classic