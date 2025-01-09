This is a 1993 Chevrolet Van which has been transplanted onto the chassis of a Bombardier Snowcat, with its tracked rear and front skis for steering. Interestingly, the vehicle is powered by a Chevy small block V8 and it has a functional wheelchair lift in the rear.

Although some may consider this vehicle an ungodly contrivance it actually does appear to be well made, and was likely used for guest transport at a ski resort or somewhere similar. It’s now being offered for sale with an asking price of just $15,000 USD and an assurance from the seller that everything works.

Fast Facts – A Custom Chevrolet Van / Bombardier Snowcat

Invented by Joseph-Armand Bombardier in the 1930s, these tracked vehicles were initially used in rural Quebec. Over time, Snowcats like the B12 Snow Bus gained worldwide popularity for uses in logging, oil exploration, ski resorts, and Arctic expeditions due to their exceptional snow-crossing capabilities.

The Incredible Bombardier Snowcats

Canadian inventor Joseph-Armand Bombardier, frustrated by the inability to traverse snowy terrain in rural Quebec, began experimenting with snow-capable vehicle design. In 1937, he launched his first successful model, a snowmobile designed to help transport people and goods in snow-covered regions.

In 1939 the company launched the B7 snowmobile, a 7-passenger tracked vehicle. It used rubber tracks and skis to traverse even the deepest snow cover, making it ideal for harsh winters in northern Canada.

In 1942 Bombardier introduced the B12 Snow Bus, arguably their most famous early model, it was a larger vehicle capable of carrying up to 12 passengers. It became popular in rural areas for school transport, mail delivery, and medical emergencies.

After WWII, Bombardier’s snow vehicles gained popularity in remote areas worldwide, particularly in the United States, Canada, and Northern Europe. They were used for logging, oil exploration, transportation, and other industries requiring reliable snow transportation.

The term “Snowcat” would become synonymous with Bombardier’s tracked snow vehicles. It referred to their ability to “tame” snow-covered terrain, making them invaluable in ski resorts, Arctic expeditions, and remote rescue operations.

The Chevrolet G20 Van / Bombardier Snowcat Shown Here

The vehicle you see here is currently for sale on Facebook Marketplace with an asking price of just $15,000 USD, down from the original $18,000 USD. The listing is sparse on information, and that in itself may be an understatement.

The full listing description is: “1993 Chev snowmobile, SB V8, wheel chair lift. As you can see from the video, it runs and everything works. $15,000 is what I’m willing to sell it for.”

From this and the title we can deduce that it’s a Chevy G20 van based on a Bombardier Snowcat chassis and running gear. It seems to still use the original Chevy engine, and there’s no mention of what transmission it’s using.

It’s clear that it was built to transport people rather than cargo, it has passenger seating inside but much of the rear is dedicated to a hydraulic wheelchair lift, allowing those with disabilities affecting their legs to be taken from A to B quickly and easily.

Although the listing says the vehicle works, it does look a little tired and will likely need some mechanical attention to keep working. That said, the asking price is remarkably low for a vehicle of this type, which may allow the new owner some additional budget for improvements.

If you’d like to see more about this unusual snow machine or see the attached videos you can visit the Facebook Marketplace listing here. It’s being offered for sale out of Merrill, Oregon with an asking price of $15,000 USD.

Images courtesy of Brodie Bettandorff