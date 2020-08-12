The New Fuel Paraboots – Motorcycle Boots Inspired By US M43 Combat Boots from World War II

These are the new Fuel Paraboots, they’ve been in development for two years as a modern motorcycle boot with strong design influence from the iconic US M43 combat boots from World War II, with their distinctive buckled shin cover.
The team at Fuel Motorcycles are all avid motorcyclists themselves and as a result they work hard to ensure that their gear has true usability and wearability – both are critically important for gear you may use everyday. Each pair of Paraboots have an upper made from multiple sections of high quality leather and a wear-resistant, anti-slip rubber sole for longevity.
The left boot has an additional leather flap over the toe cap area to protect it from being worn through on the gear shifter, and both the right and left side have ankle, heel, and toe cap polyurethane protection. The buckles used are all heavy duty and the boots feature a traditional lower lace up closure that extends up underneath the protective leather shin cover.
The leather used is a high quality vegetable tanned full grain calf leather, inside the boots you’ll find soft bovine leather for comfort paired with a comfortable latex insole for all-day wearability. Sizing ranges from 40 to 47 and there’s a handy size guide on the website to ensure you get the right fit first time.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Nexx XG200 is a modern motorcycle helmet designed with a shell made from a proprietary X-Matrix blend of carbon, Kevlar, and fibreglass fibres to offer the best mix between low weight and high shell…
The Hohner Marine Band harmonica is one of the best loved harmonicas ever made, it’s been in production since 1896 and it’s been used by legends like Bob Dylan, John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen, Little Walter, Neil…
This is the Holtzman’s Survival Grenade, it’s a 48 piece emergency survival kit all wrapped up in 45 feet of military-grade 550 paracord. The team at Holtzman designed it to be a small and well-equipped survival…
This is the Merlin Ashby waxed cotton rucksack, it’s designed specifically for use by motorcyclists, and it has a main chassis made of water-repellent Halley Stevensons 12 oz Scottish waxed cotton with ballistic nylon reinforced…
The Ka-Bar Wrench Knife was developed as a tough, utilitarian knife perfectly suited to life in your toolbox or on your belt. Each knife is machined from a single piece of 425 high-carbon stainless steel…