This unusual looking car is based on an MGB Roadster, with the turbocharged powertrain supplied by a Ford Mustang SVO, and a slew of other changes including a new fiberglass body kit and uprated brakes.

The MGB is one of the most prolifically produced British sports cars in history, with over 500,000 made between 1962 and 1980. As a result of the high production number the model remains affordable today, and it’s a popular choice for performance mods, body kits, and various engine swaps.

The MGB was released in 1962 initially in Roadster (convertible) configuration, with the hardtop MGB GT variant arriving in late 1965. The car was originally developed to have independent front and four-link rear suspension, a modern V4 engine, and a stiff monocoque unibody shell. Ultimately it would get the unibody, but not the V4 or improved rear suspension.

The MGB that arrived in dealerships in 1962 was powered by the 1.8 liter BMC B-Series engine, a simple inline-four with overhead valves and approximately 95 bhp. A later version of the MGB would be offered with a 3.5 liter Rover V8, and the closely related MGC was powered by the 2.9 liter C-Series inline-six.

Many MGB owners have felt that the 1.8 liter engine lets the car down somewhat, and as a result there have been countless engine swaps completed. MGBs are still typically quite inexpensive to buy, so they make popular project cars.

The MGB Roadster you see here has been given a comprehensive rebuild, it’s now powered by the drivetrain from the Ford Mustang SVO, it has a fiberglass bodykit, wider wheels and tires, uprated brakes, and a largely new interior.

The vehicle is now being offered for sale out of Fort Pierce, Florida with 17,000 miles on the odometer, a top boot cover, spare parts, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name on Bring a Trailer.

Giving The MGB A Heart Transplant

When the MGB was first being developed as a successor to the earlier MGA it’s clear that the engineering department were throwing everything they had into the mix to make it an advanced sports car by the standards of the era.

As originally proposed, the MGB was going to have a new V4 engine, independent front suspension with a four-link design at the rear, and a stiff steel monocoque unibody shell – no more body-on-chassis construction. Sadly, as often happens during the development phase of new cars, many of these new features were left on the drafting room floor.

As it was released in 1962 the MGB was powered by the venerable 1.8 liter BMC B-Series inline-four cylinder engine producing 95 bhp. The car won praise for its good looks, affordable MSRP, and its handling, but it has been criticized for its power output.

As a result of this, the MGB has long been a popular target for engine swaps, often the Rover V8 is fitted but some prefer a Chevrolet or Ford V8, other still chose V6s, and at least one person bolted in a Jaguar XK straight-six. The car shown in this article is the first MG we’ve seen with a Mustang SVO engine, and it has to be said it fits well under the hood – arguably better than most V8s.

The Ford Mustang SVO Drivetrain

For the uninitiated, the Ford Mustang SVO was a limited-production version of the third generation “Fox Body” Mustang that was sold from 1984 to 1986. Fewer than 10,000 were built and it was a controversial car at the time due to the fact that it was powered by a turbocharged inline-four rather than a more traditional V8.

In some respects the SVO Mustang was a sign of things to come, with the current production version of the Mustang offering the 2.3 liter inline-four Ecoboost turbocharged engine – an option that has been proving popular both in the USA and around the world.

Due to the compact nature of the SVO engine it makes a great candidate for swapping into other cars with its 5-speed manual transmission still attached. Power is respectable by 1980s standards, with 175 bhp at 4,400 rpm and 210 lb ft of torque at 3,000 rpm – certainly a big upgrade over the MGB’s original mill.

Completing The Build

After the engine swap was completed this car was given a comprehensive fiberglass body kit consisting of a new front end, new hood, new trunk area, and flared wheel arches front and back. A new white folding top has been fitted as well as a new white/beige interior.

The car now rides on Super Sport-style 15” wheels which are fitted with Kelly Charger tires that measure 225/50 up front and 295/50 out back. Power-assisted front discs and rear drums provide stopping power, and the listing notes that that were serviced during current ownership and a replacement master cylinder was added.

The listing also notes that the timing belt, coolant, fuel filter, and battery were replaced after they acquired the vehicle, the air conditioning system was recharged, and engine tuning was completed.

