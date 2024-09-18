This is the Ford Megazilla™ crate engine, it’s one of the most extreme crate engines ever offered by the Blue Oval, with a 7.3 liter (445 cubic inch) displacement, 612 bhp and 670 lb ft of torque – all on premium pump gas.

The Ford Megazilla was first announced back in 2022, then there was an almost one year wait to find out the final specification and pricing. The pricing is a little on the high side, though the full specification list of the engine does explain this to a large degree.

The Megazilla is directly based on the Godzilla engine used in some of the company’s more high-end pickup trucks. It has an iron block and aluminum heads, it uses the classic cam-in-block and pushrod arrangement with two valves per cylinder, but still manages 83.8 bhp per liter – that’s better than many modern overhead cam engines.

Given the physical size and weight of the Ford Megazilla it’s most likely only (or mostly) going to be used in truck-based applications. It weighs 673 lbs when it ships out from Ford, and that doesn’t include the weight of the starter or front accessory drive, which is not included.

What is included is a production wiring harness, a production oil pan, the coils, spark plugs, and plug wires, and the shipping and storage cradle you see the engine fitted to above.

Inside the engine you’ll find Mahle forged pistons, Callies H-beam forged connecting rods, a high-performance camshaft, and a steel crankshaft. It has CNC ported aluminum cylinder heads, a low profile intake manifold, a 92mm throttle body, a 10.5:1 compression ratio, and a 7.3 liter displacement.

Power is listed as 612 bhp at 5,580 rpm, with 670 lb ft of torque at 3,920 rpm. There is a minimum of 500 lb ft of torque available from 2,500 rpm right the way through to 6,000 rpm.

You can buy the engine directly from Ford for $22,995 USD here, just don’t forget that you’ll need a few additional parts to get it installed and running.

Images courtesy of Ford