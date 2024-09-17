This collection of seven barn find Mercedes includes two 560SLs, three 450SLs, and two 380SLs in varying degrees of condition. They’re being offered as a package deal on eBay with an asking price of $25,000 for the lot.

It’s worth noting that at least two of the cars are beyond any economical restoration and would be best viewed as parts cars only. One was in an accident and the other had a tree fall on it. The other five cars do appear to be restorable, though an in-person inspection would be a must.

Fast Facts – A 7 Mercedes Barn Find Collection

A collection of seven Mercedes-Benz R107 models, including two 560SLs, three 450SLs, and two 380SLs, is being sold on eBay for $25,000 as a package deal. Two are severely damaged and suited only for parts, while the other five may be restorable, pending in-person inspections.

The Mercedes-Benz R107, produced from 1971 to 1989, was a popular luxury grand tourer, featuring V8 and straight-six engine options. Primarily sold with automatic transmissions, these cars were especially successful in the U.S. market. Rare manual transmission versions are highly sought after today, with aftermarket conversion kits available.

The seven Mercedes R107s were found in a barn in Pomaria, South Carolina. While all the cars reportedly ran when stored years ago, none are currently operational. It would be important for an inspection to take place to verify their individual condition.

The seller is offering the seven cars only as a complete package, with no option to purchase individual cars or parts. Buyers will need to arrange transportation for the vehicles, likely using multiple flatbed trucks. The asking price is $25,000, and the seller has a 100% positive rating on eBay.

The Mercedes-Benz R107

The Mercedes-Benz R107 debuted in 1971 with the introduction of the 350SL, it was a modern sports and grand touring car built to the solid standards Mercedes had at the time for building vehicles that would seemingly last forever.

The model family would include the R107 (convertible) and the C107 (fixed roof), they were offered with largely the same engine and transmission options, though the C107 had a 2+2 seating layout and a 36 cm longer wheelbase to accommodate it.

The R107 was a little lighter due to the shorter length, and perhaps a little more sporting. That said it’s important to note that these were very much intended as luxury grand tourers with some sports car capability, rather than bare knuckled sports cars with few amenities.

This balance seemed to work particularly well in the United States, by far the most important market for Mercedes, where the R107 and C107 sold in their hundreds of thousands.

The vast majority were sold with automatic transmissions, and rare manual transmission cars are now highly sought after. They’re so sought after in fact that the SL Shop has developed an automatic-to-manual conversion kit just to meet demand.

A variety of engines were offered starting with the 3.5 liter V8 350 SL and increasing to the 380 SL, 420 SL, 450 SL, 500 SL, and 560 SL – and those were just the V8s. There were also straight-six-powered examples including the 280 SL and 300 SL.

Transmission options started out as either a 3-speed automatic or a 4-speed manual, later changing to include 4-speed automatics and 5-speed manuals. The V8s made use of an alloy block and heads, single overhead cams per bank, electronic fuel injection, and a 90º bank angle. The straight-six had a double overhead cam and fuel injection, they offered lower power and torque levels but slightly better fuel economy.

The R107 and C107 were built with steel unibody shells they were fitted with independent front and rear suspension, front and rear disc brakes, and recirculating ball steering. All the modern conveniences of the day either came as standard or could be optionally ordered, including air conditioning, electric windows, electric seats and mirrors, walnut trim, leather upholstery, and more.

The C107 would remain in production from 1971 to 1981, the R107 would remain in production from 1971 through to 1989 – making it the longest lived model in Mercedes history after the D Wagon (known as the G Class today).

The Barn Find Of 7 Mercedes R107s Shown Here

The cars you see pictured above and below were all uncovered in a barn in Pomaria, South Carolina in varying states of disrepair. As noted higher up, two of the cars are write-offs that are likely only good for parts; the other five are all restorable.

The full list of cars includes two 560SLs (one of which is a parts car), three 450SLs (one of which is a parts car), and two 380SLs. The eBay listing says that all of the cars ran when they were parked many years ago, so it would likely be safe to assume that none of them are running today.

The listing also notes that the seller is only offering these as a package deal, they will not sell individual cars or parts. The buyer will clearly need to organize their own transportation in the form of multiple flatbed trucks.

If you’d like to read more about this unusual collection of R107s or enquire about buying them you can visit the eBay listing here. The Buy It Now price is $25,000 USD or best offer and the seller has a 100% positive rating.

Images courtesy of The Benz Man