This is the complete 4.3 liter V8 engine from a 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider. It’s now being offered for sale out of Traverse City, Michigan and it’s listed as being in full working condition. From the factory it was capable of 483 bhp and 343 lb ft of torque.

The Ferrari F430 debuted in 2004 with an all new design, and an all new V8 engine. Both the body and engine were developed using a slew of Formula 1 technologies, and Director of Ferrari Design Frank Stephenson worked closely with Ferrari’s wind tunnel engineers to significantly increase downforce without adding drag.

The chassis of the F430 was closely based on the earlier Ferrari 360 Modena design. As the first new Ferrari for both a new century and a new millennium, the Italian supercar maker had gone all out with the 360.

They developed a new aluminum space-frame chassis that resulted in a larger and more roomy car that was 40% stiffer than its predecessor with little in the way of a weight penalty. This new alloy chassis was only 40 kilograms heavier than the steel chassis used on the F355, and it did away with concerns about rust, particularly the rust that could affect the rear subframe of the F355 that you needed to remove the engine to see clearly.

Stephenson designed an all new body for the F430 that increased downforce by 50% without adding to the drag coefficient, the body now generated 280 kgs of downforce at 300 km/h and all without the use of wings.

The nose of the car features two vents designed to evoke the front end of the Ferrari 156 F1 car driven by Phil Hill to victory in the 1961 World Championship. This car is commonly referred to now as the “Shark Nose” and amazingly, not a single original example survived to the modern day.

The engine used in the F430 was an all news design, developed with significant input from the Ferrari Formula One team. It’s a 4.3 liter V8 with an alloy block and heads, double overhead cams, four valves per cylinder, and just a 4 kg weight increase over the previous engine, despite the displacement increase of 20%.

The engine you see here was sourced from a 2007 F430 Spider (convertible) that was said to have 63,000 miles on the odometer. It’s listed as being fully operational and it has been removed from the car already, it’s now sitting on a shipping pallet waiting to send out.

It’s being offered for sale on eBay with a Buy It Now price of $22,799.99 USD. It may be bought by an F430 owner who needs a new (or spare engine), it could also be bought by someone who just wants to part it out, or it may (hopefully) be bought by someone who wants to stick it into a completely unique vehicle.

Images courtesy of eBay Motors + ADV Used Parts LLC