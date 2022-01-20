This is a 2003 Ford E350 4×4 that has been converted into one of the most off-road capable camper vans we’ve featured in recent memory, and it can accommodate two people for extended periods off the grid.

It’s powered by the 7.3 liter Ford turbodiesel V8 producing 444 hp which is sent to all four wheels, it rides on a 4×4 platform fitted with Fox off-road shock absorbers, and it has Toyo Open Country off-road tires fitted to bead lock rims.

Fast Facts – The Ford E350 4×4

The E-Series of Ford vans can trace their lineage all the way back to the first Ford Econoline van of 1960. The E-Series is Ford’s second longest production series, after the F-Series trucks.

The E350 you see here is a 2003 model powered by the 444 hp turbodiesel Navistar V8, power is sent back through an automatic transmission and from there to the front and rear live axles.

This van has been significantly rebuilt into an off-road camper, with accommodation for two people, a sink with running water, a fridge, a chemical toilet, a sofa, air conditioning, and twin solar panels.

With the surge in popularity around camper vans by people wanting to join the van life movement, campers like the one shown here have been in great demand.

Van Life – Living On The Road

The basic concept of living in the back of a van has probably existed since five minutes after the first van was invented. Each generation has had their own version of van culture, from the hippies in the 1960s with their VW Kombi vans to the V8 custom vans of the 1970s and 1980s.

The most recent variation on the van culture theme is called “van life,” and as the name suggests, it involves people living their lives in vans – typically while on an extended road trip.

Camper vans come in all shapes and sizes, from the smaller and less expensive options to the full-sized mansions on wheels like the Ford E350 shown here.

As the world emerges from Covid and the lockdowns all become a distant memory there seem to be more people than ever hunting around for the right van, so they can take to the road and make up for lost time.

The Ford E350 4×4 Camper Van Shown Here

The Ford E350 4×4 you see here has been comprehensively rebuilt for comfortable extended living off the grid.

Up front there is seating for two along with all the modern conveniences you might want, everything from airbags and cup holders to an AM/FM stereo and electric windows.

In the back there’s a two seater couch, a sink with running water, a fridge, drawers, and cupboard space, and an overhead loft-style bed that can sleep two. Up on the roof you’ll find twin solar panels, an air conditioning system, and a roof rack, with side ladders for easy access.

The E-Series of vans use body-on-chassis construction with rear wheel drive, a popular aftermarket conversion uses Ford F-Series 4×4 truck parts including the front axle, transmission, transfer case, driveshafts, and suspension.

The E350 you see here has had this conversion, which is obvious once you see that live axle front end of course. On this vehicle the original shock absorbers have been replaced with Fox off-road shocks for improved performance, and it has Toyo Open Country tires fitted to bead lock rims on all four corners.

This E350 4×4 is due to cross the auction block with Mecum in mid-March, it’s being offered with no reserve and you can click here if you’d like to read more about it or register to bid.

Images courtesy of Mecum