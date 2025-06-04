This is an original 1/10ᵗʰ scale wind tunnel model of the Dassault Falcon private jet from 1975 – a time long before computerized design, let alone CAD or CFD.

This model was made by hand by craftsmen at Dassault Aviation from walnut and oak. It was then put through a rigorous wind tunnel testing program largely focused on the aircraft’s low-speed performance, with a view to dialing in approach and takeoff phases of flight – the most dangerous for any aircraft.

The (Translated) Official Description

Editor’s Note: The description on the auction site is in French, so we have had that translated and added it below to make it a little easier to navigate for the non-French among us.

This authentic 1/10ᵗʰ scale wooden wind tunnel model foreshadowed the studies for the successor to the Mystère 20 and the future Falcon 50. Built in the spring of 1975 in the workshops at Vélizy-Villacoublay in Yvelines, the model was tested in a wind tunnel for the first time in September of the same year at the CEAT’s S4 & S5 facilities in Toulouse.

Primarily made of walnut and oak, the model was shaped using chisels and templates by Dassault Aviation’s model makers—well before the era of Computer-Aided Design and Manufacturing (CAD/CAM). It was used for aerodynamic evaluation of the aircraft’s low-speed behavior, with the aim of characterizing approach and takeoff phases in terms of performance and flight quality.

Around fifteen test campaigns were conducted with this unique object through to the autumn of 1977. The configuration shown represents a twin-engine Falcon 25, an exceptional donation from Dassault Aviation.

Conclusion

The model measures in at an impressive 80 cm x 210 cm x 170 cm, that’s 2 ft 7.5 in x 6 ft 10.7 in x 5 ft 6.9 in. There’s no mention of weight, but it seems likely it would be a little on the hefty side given its sold wood construction.

It’s being sold, along with a slew of other items, with the proceeds going to Aviation Sans Frontières (ASF).

Aviation Sans Frontières (ASF) — translated as Aviation Without Borders — is a French humanitarian non-profit organization founded in 1980. It uses aviation to deliver emergency aid, transport medical personnel, and support humanitarian missions around the world, particularly in hard-to-reach or conflict-affected areas.

If you’d like to read more about this model or register to bid you can visit the listing here on Artcurial. It’s due to roll across the auction block on the 18th of June and it has a price guide of €5,000 or approximately $5,700 USD.

Images courtesy of Artcurial