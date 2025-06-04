This is a 1972 Dodge Demon that now benefits from a series of major upgrades, the most significant of which is an SRT Hellcat V8 transplant that has increased horsepower to up over 700 bhp – slightly up on the 110 bhp the car made originally.

The Hellcat engine is a supercharged 6.2 liter Hemi V8 that produces 707 bhp and 650 lb ft of torque. These are figures that were reserved for Formula 1 cars back in the 1970s when this Demon was first built.

Fast Facts: A Hellcat-Swapped Dodge Demon

At the heart of the SRT Hellcat engine is a 2.4 liter twin-screw IHI supercharger delivering up to 11.6 psi boost, it has a forged steel crankshaft, forged pistons, and a durable deep-skirt cast-iron block. It also has two key fobs that allow selectable power outputs, with the red key providing full performance.

The original 1972 Demon, based on Chrysler’s A-body platform, offered engine options ranging from the base Slant-Six to performance-oriented 318 and 340 cubic inch V8s, which delivered up to 240 bhp. Due to public sensitivity regarding its name, the “Demon” branding was discontinued after 1972.

The Hellcat-powered Demon shown now features significant upgrades including coilover front suspension, reinforced frame connectors, Wilwood front disc brakes, period-correct Cragar wheels, and modern performance tires.

The SRT Hellcat V8

The 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat was powered by a supercharged 6.2 liter Hemi V8, the most powerful engine ever offered to the general public in a production car by Chrysler up until that point in time.

This V8 produced 707 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 650 lb ft of torque at 4,000 rpm, using a forged steel crankshaft, forged pistons, and powder-forged connecting rods for long-term durability under high boost.

On top of the Hellcat engine sits a 2.4 liter twin-screw IHI supercharger, delivering up to 11.6 psi of boost. The engine used a 9.5:1 compression ratio, sequential multi-port fuel injection, and a deep-skirt cast-iron block with cross-bolted main caps. A pair of charge coolers helped reduce intake temperatures and subsequently increase air density.

Transmission options included a 6-speed Tremec TR-6060 manual and an 8-speed ZF-based TorqueFlite 8HP90 automatic, both were capable of managing the engine’s torque output with little complaint.

The drivetrain was reinforced throughout, including upgraded half shafts and driveshafts. The car came with two key fobs: the black key limited output to “only” 500 bhp, while the red key unlocked the full 707 bhp.

The 1972 Dodge Demon

The 1972 Dodge Demon was part of the fourth generation Dodge Dart lineup which had been introduced in 1971 as a fastback coupe version of the Dart Swinger – with the 1972 model offering several engine options ranging from mild economy straight-sixes to much higher-performance V8s.

The base engine in the 1972 Demon was the 225 cubic inch (3.7 liter) Slant-Six, producing a rather modest 110 bhp at 4,000 rpm and a slightly more reasonable 190 lb ft of torque at 1,600 rpm. This engine was known more for its reliability and miserly fuel consumption than its out-and-out performance and was typically paired with a 3-speed manual or the TorqueFlite automatic transmission.

Higher-performance variants of the Demon in 1972 included the 318 V8 and 340 V8 options. The 318 cubic inch engine made 150 bhp and 265 lb ft, while the 340 made 240 bhp and 290 lb ft, both using 4-barrel carburetors. The 340-powered Demon 340 was the top-spec model, featuring heavy-duty suspension, front disc brakes, and optional Rallye instrumentation.

All 1972 Demons used Chrysler’s unibody A-body platform with torsion bar front suspension and leaf springs in the rear. The Demon name was dropped after 1972 due to public pressure over its “satanic” branding – replaced by the far more milquetoast-sounding Dart Sport in 1973.

The Hellcat-Swapped Dodge Demon Shown Here

The car you see here is a 1972 Dodge Demon that started life as the lowest-spec model you could buy at the time, the 225 cubic inch (3.7 liter) Slant-Six-powered version prized by those seeking fuel economy over tire burning fun.

That said, this Demon now does a far better job of living up to its name, thanks to the fact that a supercharged SRT Hellcat V8 has been swapped in under the hood. As noted higher up, it’s now capable of 707 bhp and 650 lb ft of torque – almost triple that the power of the top-spec Dodge Demon in the early 1970s.

The car now rides on period-correct Cragar 15″ wheels fitted with Cooper Cobra Radial G/T tires up front, and Mickey Thompson ET Street S/S tires on the back. The suspension has been completely revised, it now consists of front coilovers, replacement upper and lower control arms, super-stock-style rear leaf springs, Calvert rear shock absorbers, and frame connectors.

Wilwood front disc brakes have also been fitted, offering much better stopping power than the originals, paired with rear drums. The car also has electric power steering, a TCI Automotive floor shifter, a Chrysler Solid State AM radio, and it has a Flowmaster dual exhaust system.

The car is now being offered for sale out of Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas with a clean Florida title. If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

